Turkish President: Perpetrators Of Despicable Attacks On Tourists Will Be Punished

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, Sept 21 (KUNA) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan confirmed Thursday that perpetrators of the recent "despicable attacks" against tourists will not beat the rap.
"Turkiye is a state of law and perpetrators of the despicable attacks against our guests will receive the necessary punishment by law," the Turkish President told reporters at the conclusion of his visit to the US State of New York to participate in the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly.
"It is regrettable to see that the virus of racism that is spreading rapidly in European countries which consider themselves as the cradle of civilization has turned into a global epidemic," he argued, adding that "our country is also affected by this epidemic".
He pointed out that the circles that want to spread xenophobia in the West have succeeded in some places and they have representatives in Turkiye.
"But they must know that these mines will not explode in Turkiye," he cautioned.
He stressed that law enforcers in Turkiye are taking all necessary measures to stop such provocations.
"There is an attempt to create a perception that individual actions are supported by the entire community."
The Ankara Public Prosecutor's Office has recently issued arrest warrants against 27 suspects in 13 Turkish provinces on charges of "openly inciting hatred and hostility and spreading misleading information" on social media. (end)
