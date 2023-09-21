Deputy FM Discusses With German Minister Iraqi Supreme Court's Khor Abdullah Verdict

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 21 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah met Thursday Minister of State at the German Federal Foreign Office Tobias Lindner on the sidelines of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said that the meeting tackled the latest developments related to the Iraqi Federal Supreme Court ruling declaring the law ratifying the agreement regulating maritime navigation in Khor Abdullah waterway between the two countries unconstitutional.
The two officials also touched upon Iraq's cancellation of the security swap protocol in Khor Abdullah which was signed with Kuwait in 2008. (end)
