Deputy FM Chairs Borders Committee Meeting

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 21 (KUNA) -- Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on Thursday headed, via videoconference, a meeting of the borders committee.
In a press statement, the Foreign Ministry said the conferees discussed means and efforts to deal with the latest developments related to Khor Abdullah waterway to safeguard Kuwait's sovereignty and territorial integrity. (end)
