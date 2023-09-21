Palestinian Pres. Calls For Holding Int'l Conf. To Salvage Two-State Solution

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 21 (KUNA) -- Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Thursday urged the UN to organize an international peace conference to resolve the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and to provide protection for the Palestinian people.
"In light of the deadlock in the peace process due to Israel's policies, we come before you to again appeal for the holding of an international peace conference," the Palestinian leader said in his speech at the 78th session of the UN General Assembly currently held in New York.
"Therefore, I ask your esteemed organization, and the Secretary-General, Mr. Antonio Guterres, to call for and undertake the necessary arrangements to convene this peace conference, which may be the last opportunity to salvage the two-State solution and to prevent the situation from deteriorating more seriously, threatening the security and stability of our region and the entire world," he said.
President Abbas also asked the UN to take necessary measures to implement the resolutions relevant to provision of international protection for the Palestinian people.
He sought the UN support to the Palestinian authority decision to resort to international courts and legal bodies to take actions against the Israeli illegal practices " because the current situation is intolerable and untenable".
He said that the right-wing Israeli government continues to attack, intimidate and kill Palestinians through its army and terrorist settlers, as well as destroy homes and property, and steal Palestinian money and resources.
"This is being done under the watchful eyes of the world, and without any deterrence, punishment, or accountability, and the leaders and ministers of this government have even been bragging about their apartheid policies against our people," said President Abbas. (end)
