Stocks In Play

9/21/2023 - 10:46 AM EST - Excellon Resources Inc. : Has entered into a binding term sheet with holders representing over 66.67%of the principal amount of the outstanding 5.75% secured convertible debentures of the Company to reduce the outstanding principal amount to C$7.5 million, representing a 58% reduction in principal, and to amend the terms of the remaining Debentures to, among other things, further extend the maturity date to August 31, 2026. Excellon Resources Inc. shares T.EXN are trading up $0.01 at $0.10.

