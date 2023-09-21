US President Meets Ranil In New York

US President Joe Biden met President Ranil Wickremesinghe in New York, on the sidelines of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The brief meeting took place during a lavish dinner hosted by President Biden for the heads of state who had participated in the United Nations General Assembly.

The encounter began with a warm welcome from President Joe Biden, who extended his hospitality to President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

“The leaders engaged in a cordial and insightful conversation, touching upon various topics of global importance. Following their discussions, they joined their fellow heads of state for a group photograph, symbolizing the spirit of international cooperation,” the President's Media Division said.

President Wickremesinghe, Professor Maithri Wickramasinghe and President Biden and the US President's wife later posed for a photograph. (Colombo Gazette)