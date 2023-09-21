The Essential Guide To Tackling Dropped Hands & Late Baseball & Softball Swings Announced

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Become a feared hitter with Hitting Performance Lab. Fix dropped hands & late swings today. Read now: CA, USA, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Hitting Performance Lab, a leader in advanced hitting techniques, has unveiled a revolutionary guide aimed at helping batters address the prevalent challenge of dropped hands and late swings . This innovative guide, set to influence batting techniques for the 2023 season and beyond, hinges on the efficacy of RNT (Reactive Neuromuscular Training) drills.
Frequent issues that batters face include swinging and missing, fouling back, or popping up on pitches that are elevated in the zone. The guide's video content reveals methods informed by in-depth analysis of these common challenges. A notable observation from the drills indicated that certain hitters experience a hand drop towards the waist at stride landing, deviating 2-4 frames from the ideal back armpit line.
Joey Myers, the force behind Hitting Performance Lab, emphasized the importance of understanding the intricacies of the swing. Myers drew parallels between a batter's swing and a boxer's punch, referencing the positioning observed in boxing champion Mike Tyson's impactful strikes. The key takeaway is that if a hitter's hands land too low, the outcome is often a missed swing or a pop-up on higher pitches.
The recently launched guide thoroughly addresses the following:
* Precise definition of“hands drop” in the swing,
* An introduction to RNT,
* Detailed instructions for drill setup, and
* The importance of emphasizing process over performance.
Those interested in implementing the drills will require certain equipment such as the Jaeger Sports Exercise Baseball/Softball J-Bands.
Founded by Joey Myers, the Hitting Performance Lab has carved a niche for itself with its focus on contemporary baseball and softball hitting techniques and drills . Backed by science and data-driven methods, their aim is to transform players' perspectives and boost their performances. Myers has further established his authority in the domain with his best-selling Amazon book titled "Catapult Loading System: How To Teach 100-Pound Hitters To Consistently Drive The Ball 300-Feet".
For more insights and to access the guide, readers can visit: .
