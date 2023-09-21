Qobrix Revolutionizes Real Estate Sales With The Seller Portal

The Seller Portal provides an exclusive platform where users seamlessly upload their property listings while gaining access to essential information about leads and viewings. Anthony Nathanael, CEO of Qobrix, emphasizes the transformative potential of this innovation, stating, “Our Seller Portal streamlines the property listing process, enhances accuracy, and empowers sellers and landlords with vital insights regarding interest in their properties.”







With the Seller Portal, property listing management becomes a streamlined and hassle-free experience. Users can effortlessly add, modify, and update listings, all while enjoying real-time visibility into their property's performance. The portal not only tracks leads generated but also keeps records of property viewings and any offers made.

For Agencies, Marketplaces, or Real Estate Entrepreneurs offering the Seller Portal, the robust backend system seamlessly integrates with the Qobrix CRM System. This integration enables effortless review of all listed properties, including detailed images, features, characteristics, and floor plans, ensuring a comprehensive understanding of each listing's unique selling points.

Moreover, properties listed through the CRM System can be seamlessly published on your real estate website using Qobrix Web Solutions. Any leads generated through the website are seamlessly channeled back to the Seller Portal and CRM System, facilitating immediate engagement with interested parties.

The Qobrix Seller Portal promises to reshape the real estate sales landscape, offering a powerful and integrated solution for property professionals.

To experience its transformative power, real estate professionals can request a free demo today and discover how it can elevate their real estate businesses.

About Qobrix

Qobrix is a leading real estate CRM provider, committed to empowering real estate professionals with cutting-edge tools to streamline their operations, enhance customer experiences, and drive growth. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, Qobrix continues to revolutionize the real estate industry through its state-of-the-art solutions.