Lincolnshire Housing Partnership Shortlisted For Best Older Person's Landlord

The Affordable Housing Awards recognise the best in affordable housing provision in the UK, and the Best Older Person's Landlord award is presented to an organisation that has demonstrated a commitment to providing high-quality, affordable housing and support services to older people.

Lincolnshire Housing Partnership (LHP) offers a range of age-appropriate housing options, including sheltered housing, extra care housing, and independent living apartments. The organisation also provides a range of support services, such as telecare, dementia care, and social activities.

LHP is committed to helping older people live independently and age well. The organisation's housing and support services are designed to meet the needs of older people, and they work with partners to ensure that residents have access to the services they need.

Rod Stair, Integrated Living and Support Services Manager at LHP said:“We are delighted to be shortlisted for the Best Older Person's Landlord award. This is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our colleagues, partners, and residents. We are committed to providing high-quality, affordable housing and support services to older people, and we are proud to be making a difference in the lives of so many people.”

The Affordable Housing Awards ceremony will be held on Friday, November 17, 2023, at The Point in Manchester.