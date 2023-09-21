Golfers Raise £2,223 For Cancer Support Charity

Friends, all affected by cancer, completed a 72-hole round of golf, in one day, to raise funds for Axminster and Lyme Cancer Support and Macmillian.

Lewis Harvey, Sam Phillips, Jack Knight and Ryan Sellick completed the 4 rounds of golf in a day at Honiton Golf Club in June. They have now collected a total of £2,223 for the event.

Each explains the reason they wanted to complete this challenge.

If anyone, would like to contribute to Axminster and Lyme Cancer Support's work or wants to fundraise in support of the charity they can though the website:

