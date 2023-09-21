Golfers Raise £2,223 For Cancer Support Charity

(MENAFN- Pressat)
Friends, all affected by cancer, raise funds for Axminster and Lyme Cancer Support.
Friends, all affected by cancer, completed a 72-hole round of golf, in one day, to raise funds for Axminster and Lyme Cancer Support and Macmillian.
Lewis Harvey, Sam Phillips, Jack Knight and Ryan Sellick completed the 4 rounds of golf in a day at Honiton Golf Club in June. They have now collected a total of £2,223 for the event.
Each explains the reason they wanted to complete this challenge.
If anyone, would like to contribute to Axminster and Lyme Cancer Support's work or wants to fundraise in support of the charity they can though the website:
MENAFN21092023004644010603ID1107117296
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.