Biden UN Speech: No Ukraine Compromise, Negotiation

Here is what he had to say:

By saying that the US will“not allow Ukraine to be carved up” Biden is claiming that there can be no territorial compromise in respect to Ukraine.

Virtually every peace plan put forward by numerous parties has foreseen territorial compromise as the only way a solution can be found.

Even the Minsk Agreements, which Ukraine signed in 2014 and again in 2015, allowed for compromise on territory.

Ruling out territorial compromise is a message that already is understood in Russia.

Russia is fighting the Ukraine war because, in its view, it wants to (a) protect the Russian speaking population of Ukraine and (b) to keep NATO out.

NATO's presence in Ukraine is a Russian red line.

In respect to the first, protecting the Russian speaking population, this applies to the recently annexed parts of Ukraine, Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaphorize and Kherson.

Previously Russia declared Crimea part of Russia and held a plebiscite accepting the annexation.

As a practical matter, there is no chance that Ukraine has any ability to retake any significant part of these annexed areas.

Almost all the fighting along the contact line, especially since the start of Ukraine's counter-offensive, has been about a Ukrainian attempt to break Russia's first line of defense protecting these territories.

Today there is a consensus that the counter-offensive has failed to achieve any meaningful results other than to kill tens of thousands of Ukrainians and chew up billions of dollars of western military assistance.