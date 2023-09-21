Gareth Smith And John Cone Join USL Spokane As Sporting Department Consultants

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
USL Spokane Leadership Announcement: Dr. Gareth Smith and Dr. John Cone
Drs. Gareth Smith and John Cone joined USL Spokane as Sporting Department Consultants. They bring 40+ years of experience from the highest levels of soccer. It is a privilege to partner with USL Spokane and support the club's purpose-driven mission of creating world-class experiences for its entire community...” - Dr. Gareth SmithSPOKANE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Holistic Sport Systems Co-Founders Gareth Smith, Ph.D. and John Cone, Ph.D. have joined USL Spokane as Sporting Department Consultants.
Dr. Smith and Dr. Cone bring a combined 40-plus years of experience in technical department leadership, sports science leadership, coaching education, and coaching ranging from senior national teams and Major League Soccer (MLS) to NCAA Division I and youth soccer ecosystems. Both have experience working with several federations including U.S. Soccer Federation, Union of European Football Associations (UEFA), and The Confederation of North, Central America, and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF).
In their roles as consultants, Dr. Smith and Dr. Cone are helping to architect a comprehensive club technical development plan and implement a holistic methodology for the USL Spokane sporting department. They will design and shape the sporting strategies of the professional women's Super League team, professional men's USL League 1 team (Spokane Velocity FC), and the pre-professional women's team with the goal of achieving long-term success on and off the field. This will include consulting on technical department leadership, player and team performance development, talent identification, scouting, youth development, and more.
“It is a privilege to partner with USL Spokane and support the club's purpose-driven mission of creating world-class experiences for its players, coaches, staff, and community,” said Dr. Smith.“The opportunity to collaborate with a high-character leadership team who is committed to implementing an evidence-based and holistic approach throughout the youth-to-professional pathway aligns with our mission at Holistic Sport Systems. USL Spokane has all the ingredients to create a unique and high-performance environment.”
“We are so excited to be partnering with Dr. Gareth Smith and Dr. John Cone at Holistic Sport Systems, as both are highly respected and qualified experts boasting an impressive 20-year career in the game at all levels,” said Ryan Harnetiaux, Managing Partner of Aequus Sports, LLC and co-owner of USL Spokane.“Their deep understanding of the U.S. Soccer sports systems and extensive multi-disciplinary knowledge pertaining to performance development is helping us build a successful technical department that aligns with our values as an organization.”
Dr. Smith's coaching and coach education experience includes roles as Technical Leader and Coach Educator for the U.S. Soccer Federation; Assistant Coach of the Senior Men's National Team U.S. Virgin Islands Soccer Association; Technical Director for Iowa Soccer; and Assistant and Head Coach for the Drake University Men's Team. Dr. Smith holds the UEFA 'A,' U.S. Soccer 'A,' National Youth, National Goalkeeper, and Scottish F.A. Children's licenses. He also holds a Ph.D. in Educational Leadership from Drake University.
Dr. Cone's coaching experience and expertise include roles as MLS Assistant Coach with Sporting Kansas City, Director of Sport Science at Portland Timbers, Lead Sports Scientist for the U.S. Soccer Federation, and Sport Science consultant for more than 300 teams in professional and collegiate sports. Dr. Cone also holds the U.S. Soccer 'A' license and has a Ph.D. in Kinesiology with extensive experience in soccer-specific sports science and periodization, testing, and monitoring.
As Co-Founders of Holistic Sports Systems, Dr. Smith and Dr. Cone have helped guide professional teams, national governing bodies, and federations regarding technical leadership, educational frameworks, and a comprehensive approach to performance development in pursuit of optimal performance and best in practice standards. Finally, Dr. Smith and Dr. Cone are published co-authors in player development and evidence-based training methodology (Player Development: A Holistic Method).
“Dr. Smith is already applying his vast experience to reviewing the extensive application pool with candidates from all over the nation and world for the Spokane Velocity FC head coach position,” continued Harnetiaux.“His keen insights will help ensure we identify and select the ideal coach that will allow for the club to achieve long-term sustainable success.”
For more information, contact Dave Sonntag at .
Aequus Sports LLC is the ownership entity of USL Spokane, an organization launching two professional soccer teams and one pre-professional team in Spokane – a Super League women's pro team expected to be USSF-sanctioned Division I, a men's Division III USL League 1 team (Spokane Velocity FC), and a women's pre-professional team participating in USL's W League. Home games will be played in ONE Spokane Stadium which is currently under construction in the North Bank Arts and Entertainment District in Spokane, Wash. ONE Spokane Stadium is set to open Fall 2023. Spokane Velocity FC will kick off first, with the inaugural game expected around April 1, 2024. Learn more, order team merchandise, and join the waitlist for season tickets at .
David Sonntag
USL Spokane
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
MENAFN21092023003118003196ID1107115864
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.