6Th Annual Neuroscience R&D Conference, London, United Kingdom - October 9-10, 2023

Unfolding the recent advancements in preclinical and translational approaches treating
neurodegenerative disorders.
With the advent of neural implants and novel therapies, the cure of multiple neurodegenerative disorders proves wholesome for the patients' suffering. The increasing in severity of neurodegenerative diseases, demands the discovery of new translational approaches in neuroscience research.
Learn from 20+ industry-leading speakers who will be sharing their presentations on CNS drug discovery, the Latest Optogenetic tools, kinematic techniques, Blood-Brain Barrier Proteomics, and Non-Invasive electrical brain stimulation. Case studies presented from leading technology collaborations, Interactive panels, and breakout sessions along with Access to online presentations on-demand post-summit. First-ever conference on the application of technology in developing neurological treatments. Meet 100+ global heads of neuroscience from the industry and Academics.
The 6th Annual Neuroscience R&D conference to be held on 9th - 10th October 2023 in London, UK aims to offer a wide space to the experts from academia and industry together to discuss novel therapeutics, emerging trends, major challenges, and interesting revolutions that could be blooming in neuroscience in near future.
The conference will be centered on focusing on the most recent advancements in preclinical, translational neuroscience research while also bringing the audience's attention to the emerging role of AI and big data in the neuroscience R&D space. This two-day programme will feature expert keynote presentations, cutting-edge discussions, and live case studies, giving stakeholders the chance to participate in this scientific meeting and network with industry peers while staying up to date on the most recent advancements in neuroscience research.
Key Highlights:
Inflammation in multiple neurodegenerative diseases Role of the glial cells in CNS disorders Human iPSC for therapeutic approaches to the nervous system New Approaches in development of anti - amyloid antibodies Emerging Role of AI and big data in neuroscience Disease modelling and drug discovery Neural Implants and their role in brain monitoring Future Predictions in drug development for Alzheimer's disease
Agenda:
NEURODEGENERATION AND NOVEL THERAPEUTICS
Developments in Drug Discovery - Dealing with any kind of drugs related to major neurodegenerative disorders Solution Provider Presentation Morning Refreshments and Poster Presentation | One-to-One Networking Meetings A framework for optimizing the value in neuroscience TRP channels in glia: therapeutic potential? Systemic inflammation induced by lipopolysaccharide modulates Alzheimer's disease progression. Role of Genetics and Epigenetics in Neurodegeneration
HUMAN IPSCS AND ANTIBODIES IN NEUROSCIENCE RESEARCH
Enabling precision medicine using human iPSC models and clinical research Human neuronal networks on micro-electrode arrays are a robust tool to study disease phenotype in vitro Use of human stem cell models of neurological disease to advance drug Discovery Panel Discussion Session Closing Remarks from the Chairperson
INCLUSION OF AI AND DIGITAL BIOMARKERS
Artificial intelligence - Recognizing hidden patterns in the human brain What role does digital health play in treating complex neural disorders?
Digital Biomarker Strategies for Successful Development of Neuroscience Targets
NEUROMODULATION AND FUTURE DEVELOPMENTS IN NEUROSCIENCE R&D
The future of neural implants to treat neurological conditions Neuroengineering: the novel frontier for restoring neural functions Drug Development for Neurodegenerative disorders
Development of Exoskeletons - Robotic limbs reproducing senses Closing Remarks from the Chairperson
Speakers
Clare Jones, CSO, Talisman therapeutics Jordan Miller, Scientist, Boehringer-ingelheim Lewis Hotchkiss, Data Scientist, Neuroimaging Researcher, Dementia Platform UK Alan Palmer, Chief Executive Officer, Elixa MediScience, UK Jina Swartz, Chief Medical Officer, Exciva Gmbh, UK Arshad Majid, Head of Department of Neurosciences, University of Sheffield, UK Marie Christine Pardon, Assistant Professor in Translational Neuroscience, University of Nottingham Patrick Degenaar, Professor in Neuroprosthetics, Newcastle University Simona Skerjanec, Senior VP and Therapeutic Area Head, Roche Monica Frega, Assistant Professor, University of Twente Murali Gopalakrishnan, Global Head, Neuroscience Search & Evaluation, AbbVie Michela Chiappalone, Associate Professor, University of Genova Mark Dallus, Professor in cellular neuroscience, University of Reading Zameel Cader, Professor of Neuroscience and Neurology, University of Oxford Jenny Barnett, CEO, Monument Therapeutics
