LORENA SIKORSKI BARES HER SOUL ON A MEMORABLE EVENT IN HER LIFE

Artists and Vagabonds: How I Escaped My Mother's Narcissistic Personality Disorder
Lorena Sikorski shares an incredibly personal experience for her readers to learn from
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Having a child is a big responsibility. But not all parents thought of it that way. Some just try to do the bare minimum for their children and may even fail to care for them. Some children may have been troubled and thought that it was their fault that this was happening to them.
"Artists and Vagabonds " is a memoir about the rollercoaster ride Lorena Sikorski was put on while handling her mother and her narcissistic personality disorder. The amount of pain physically and emotionally that Lorena has been put through all her years is boundless and hard to come by. But she pushed through and was able to escape the violence her household permitted.
Sikorski's words are a testament to the power of inner strength and the pursuit of one's dreams, even in the face of adversity. Her story resonates as a testament to the human spirit's capacity to overcome, heal, and flourish. With her eloquent storytelling, Sikorski paints a vivid picture of her struggles, offering a poignant tale of resilience and self-discovery.
An inspiration to look forward to. Grab a copy of Lorena's memoir and learn from the tidal waves that have come into her life. Available on Amazon and all other online bookstores.
