Captivating Coming-Of-Age Story The Girl That Chased Wild Horses Gallops Towards Hollywood For Film Adaptation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Kew Media LLC
Author - DWS Walters
The Girl That Chased Wild Horses
Renowned author DWS Walters is set to bring his acclaimed book "The Girl That Chased Wild Horses" to the big screen Walters's literary masterpiece entertains, educates, and inspires readers, making it an ideal candidate for a captivating film adaptation.” - B.A. ChristensonSACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Renowned author DWS Walters is set to bring his acclaimed book "The Girl That Chased Wild Horses" to the big screen. Kew Media , a leading film rights agency, is proud to announce its role in managing the film rights and spearheading the selling of the screenplay.
"The Girl That Chased Wild Horses" takes readers on a mesmerizing journey into the captivating world of free-roaming horses. Walters intricately weaves together two parallel narratives, one following the enthralling lives of three lost mares in the mountains, and the other tracing the remarkable coming-of-age story of Samantha, a city girl who discovers the profound connection between humans and horses.
This unique tale unravels against the backdrop of societal unrest. Through a chance encounter with a small band of isolated horses, Samantha experiences an extraordinary bond that transcends language and reveals the untold possibilities of human-equine relationships. Inspired by the principles of natural horsemanship and the teachings of renowned horseman Ray Hunt, Walters delivers a poignant narrative that captures the essence of unity, tranquility, and the wonders of nature.
The book's target audience primarily includes teenagers and young adults, but its universal themes and engaging storytelling are sure to captivate horse lovers of all ages. The market analysis highlights the strong interest and enthusiasm among horse enthusiasts, with a significant percentage of US households (30.5% or 38 million) embracing a love for horses.
With its unparalleled perspective on free-roaming horses, "The Girl That Chased Wild Horses" offers a nearly documentarylike exploration of these majestic animals, drawing readers into a world of discovery and wonder.
DWS Walters, an esteemed expert on free-roaming horses, draws from his extensive experience working with horses across different landscapes and regions. His love for horses blossomed during his early years in a small southwestern town, where he honed his horsemanship skills on nearby cattle ranches. His encounter with Ray Hunt transformed his approach to horses, leading him on a quest to study and understand free-roaming horses across different regions of the United States.
Walters's dedication and passion are reflected in his remarkable book, "The Girl That Chased Wild Horses."
Notable film content director B.A. Christenson applauds the book's exceptional combination of imagination, love, and valuable life lessons.“Walters's literary masterpiece entertains, educates, and inspires readers, making it an ideal candidate for a captivating film adaptation that will transport audiences into the enchanting realm of free-roaming horses.”
"The Girl That Chased Wild Horses" is poised to gallop its way into the hearts of readers and moviegoers alike, reminding us of the profound beauty and interconnectedness of all living beings.
Olivia Maxwell
Kew Media Advertising LLC
+1 8889018884
email us here
MENAFN21092023003118003196ID1107115846
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.