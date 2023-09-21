Global DEXA Market Poised For Robust Growth, Projected To Reach $307.8 Million By 2028

The global dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry (DEXA) market is expected to experience significant growth, reaching an estimated value of $307.8 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% from 2023 to 2028. Several key factors are driving this growth:

Key Drivers of the Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Market:

Market Segmentation:

The DEXA market is segmented based on various factors:

1. Product Type:



Axial Bone Densitometer Peripheral Bone Densitometer

2. Application:



Hospitals & Clinics

Universities and Research Institutions Others

3. Region:



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific The Rest of the World

Market Insights:



Peripheral bone densitometers are expected to witness higher growth due to their ability to display genuine 3D objects in 2D projection and the growing requirement for peripheral X-rays with reduced radiation doses and greater efficacy.

Hospitals and clinics are expected to remain the largest segment due to the increasing demand for DEXA machines to scan and identify disorders like osteoporosis. North America is anticipated to remain the largest region, driven by the presence of key players, a growing elderly population, and increasing cases related to osteoporosis.

Features of the DEXA Market Report:



Market size estimates in terms of value.

Trend and forecast analysis (2017-2022) and (2023-2028) for various segments and regions.

Segmentation analysis by product type, application, and region.

Regional analysis, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities analysis in different segments and regions. Strategic analysis, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), new product development, and competitive landscape assessment based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

Companies Mentioned



GE Healthcare

Hologic

OSTEOSYS

DMS

Swissray

Medilink Xingaoyi

