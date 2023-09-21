Choctaw Nation Install The Quick Custom Intelligence Enterprise Platform Across All 22 Choctaw Nation Casinos

The present phase of the partnership finds both entities deeply engrossed in the crucial stages of data validation and training. However, with momentum on their side, they are gearing up for a landmark launch to the host team by the end of September.

Walter Allen, Choctaw Nation's Corporate Senior Director of Player Development, expressed his enthusiasm about this landmark deal, stating, "This partnership with QCI represents not just a business decision, but a symbol of growth and advancement for Choctaw Nation Casinos. Their Enterprise Platform is a game-changer, and having it installed across all our casinos showcases our dedication to providing unparalleled experiences to our patrons. We are truly excited about this collaboration and its future prospects."

Echoing Mr. Allen's sentiments, Andrew Cardno, Chief Technology Officer of QCI, commented, "This deployment at Choctaw's 22 casinos is not just one of the most significant partnerships for QCI but a representation of what happens when two visionaries come together. The speed and scale at which we've executed this project exemplifies our team's dedication and the mutual trust shared between QCI and the Choctaw Nation."

Looking ahead, this groundbreaking partnership is poised for even greater achievements. Both QCI and Choctaw Nation Casinos are dedicated to nurturing this collaboration, with plans to embark on a series of enhancements in the coming months and years. The synergy between the two giants promises to lead to innovations that will reshape the landscape of casino experiences, ensuring patrons receive not just superior services but memorable moments every time they step into a Choctaw Nation Casino.

ABOUT The Choctaw Nation

The Choctaw Nation is the third-largest Indian Nation in the United States with more than 212,000 tribal members and 12,000-plus associates. This ancient people have an oral tradition dating back over 13,000 years. The first tribe over the Trail of Tears, its historic reservation boundaries are in the southeast corner of Oklahoma, covering 10,923 square miles. The Choctaw Nation's vision, "Living out the Chahta Spirit of faith, family and culture," is evident as it continues to focus on providing opportunities for growth and prosperity.

ABOUT QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) has pioneered the revolutionary QCI AGI Platform, an artificial intelligence platform that seamlessly integrates player development, marketing, and gaming operations with powerful, real-time tools designed specifically for the gaming and hospitality industries. Our advanced, highly configurable software is deployed in over 150 casino resorts across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and The Bahamas. The QCI AGI Platform, which manages more than $24 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, stands as a best-in-class solution, whether on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-based, enabling fully coordinated activities across all aspects of gaming or hospitality operations. QCI's data-driven, AI-powered software propels swift, informed decision-making vital in the ever-changing casino industry, assisting casinos in optimizing resources and profits, crafting effective marketing campaigns, and enhancing customer loyalty. QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno and is based in San Diego, with additional offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Dallas, and Tulsa. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715. Visit us at .

SOURCE Quick Custom Intelligence