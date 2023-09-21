Hasz Fund Control Provides Notice Of Security Incident

The investigation determined that the following types of information may have been impacted: name, address, social security number, date of birth, driver's license number, health insurance information, medical information, financial account information, taxpayer identification number, username and password, and vehicle license plate number. Note that this describes categories of information identified as present within the affected systems during the incident and includes categories that are not relevant to each individual whose information may have been impacted.

We take this event and the security of information in our care seriously. Upon identifying this incident, we immediately implemented measures to further improve the security of our systems and practices. We worked with a leading privacy and security firm to aid in our investigation and response, and we have reported this incident to relevant government agencies.



We encourage individuals who may be potentially impacted to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud. Under U.S. law, individuals are entitled to 1 free credit report annually from each of the three major credit reporting bureaus. Additional information and resources are outlined below.

