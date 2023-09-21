Global Autoclave Market Set To Reach $3.1 Billion By 2028, Driven By Rising Sterilization Demand In Healthcare

The future of the global autoclave market looks promising with opportunities in various applications, such as medical, pharmaceutical, dental, aerospace, and laboratories.

The global autoclave market is expected to reach an estimated $3.1 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are the growing usage of disinfection and sterilization methods in hospitals and healthcare centers globally and increasing demand for autoclaves in research and development projects.

Autoclave Market by Segment

The study includes trends and forecasts for the global autoclave market by product type, capacity, application, and region, as follows:

Autoclave Market by Product Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:



Table Top Steam Autoclaves

Vertical Steam Autoclaves

Horizontal Steam Autoclaves

Floor Standing Steam Autoclaves High Pressure Steam Autoclaves

Autoclave Market by Capacity [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:



50-200 Liters

200-500 Liters

500-1000 Liters

1000-2000 Liters >2000 Liters

Autoclave Market by Application [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:



Medical

Pharmaceuticals

Dental

Aerospace

Laboratories Others

Autoclave Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific The Rest of the World

List of Autoclave Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, autoclave companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the autoclave companies profiled in this report include:



Astell Scientific

Microbiology International

Benchmark Scientific

Getinge AB

Belimed

PHC Holdings

Amerex Instruments

ZIRBUS Technology

SAKURA SEIKI MELAG

Autoclave Market Insights

The analyst forecasts that vertical steam autoclaves are expected to remain the largest product type segment over the forecast period because they are highly portable and lighter in weight compared to horizontal ones. They also deliver flexible solutions for steam sterilization in hospitals, clinics, and other areas of applications. Within this market, the medical segment will remain the largest application segment due to the significant usage of autoclaves in healthcare establishments, hospitals, and clinical facilities. North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to rising healthcare expenditure in hospitals and surgery centers, increasing concerns towards controlling the spread of hospital-acquired infections, and growing adoption of a CSSD (central sterile services department) framework in this region.

Features of the Autoclave Market



Market Size Estimates: Autoclave market size estimation in terms of value and volume.

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Autoclave market size by various segments, such as by product type, capacity, application, and region.

Regional Analysis: Autoclave market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different product types, capacities, applications, and regions for the autoclave market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and the competitive landscape for the autoclave market. Analysis of competitive intensity in the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:

