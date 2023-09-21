Intracare Premier ACO Continues To Lead Dallas-Fort Worth With Exceptional Savings Rates

"IntraCare is thrilled to announce its outstanding 2022 results, a true testament to our providers' dedication to delivering high-value, compassionate care," said Anwar Kazi, Chief Executive Officer.

The latest results from the Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP) for 2022 have positioned Premier Care Community as the number one ACO in terms of savings rate within the Dallas-Fort Worth area. IntraCare Premier ACO providers have sustained continuous growth in shared savings, with Premier Community Center (PCC) achieving shared savings of $9.9 million and Premier Patient Health Center (PPHC) achieving shared savings of $5.9 million. These ACOs have created savings every year of performance, totaling $164 Million (2014-2022) in total contribution to the program.

Kazi further added, "Every member of our team works tirelessly to bring high impact healthcare to patients across the community. These efforts have led our ACO, Premier Care Community, to rank in the top 10% of ACOs nationally and achieve the #1 savings rate in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. We take great pride in this recognition and the daily impact our providers and staff have on patients' lives. As we enter 2023, IntraCare remains committed to expanding our reach and continuing to set the standard for healthcare excellence now and into the future."

Key Highlights from This Year's MSSP Success:



Our ACOs excel in diabetes management, achieving twice the control of blood sugar levels as the national average.

The readmission rate for patients within our ACOs is 15%, below the national average. Members of our ACOs are 18% less likely to visit the Emergency Room than the average ACO.

About IntraCare:

Situated in the heart of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, IntraCare has experienced rapid expansion since its inception. In January 2014, under its former brand, Premier Management Company established the Premier Patient Healthcare MSSP Accountable Care Organization (ACO) for traditional Medicare patients. In January 2016, IntraCare diversified its services, adding Medicare Advantage (MA) value-based contracts. Continuing expansion, Premier Care Community MSSP ACO was established in January 2017. In 2023 the organization advanced to Enhanced track MSSP, forming IntraCare Premier ACO. IntraCare's successful portfolio now enables it to collaborate with over 400 affiliate primary care providers across three states.

IntraCare is poised to further extend its reach, with projections to own and operate 27 primary care clinics by early 2024, supported by 65 employed providers and an extensive network spanning three states.

