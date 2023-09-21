National Press Club Statement On Las Vegas Review Journal Reporter Sabrina Schnur

"The vitriolic hate-filled attacks aimed at Sabrina

Schnur, one of the Las Vegas Review Journal's top reporters must stop. Sabrina wrote stories based on the knowledge at the time and it was due to her reporting and sourcing that the police realized the truth of what happened. As soon as they realized there was more to the story than a bike crash, she immediately informed the police and her subsequent reporting reflected the new knowledge. We applaud the journalism of Sabrina and others at the Las Vegas Review Journal, without whom we may not have learned the full story of the tragic killing of a former police chief.

Trolls have taken the stories out of order and twisted the facts – and their behavior toward Sabrina and other staff at the Review Journal is unacceptable and must halt at once."

Founded in 1908, the National Press Club is the world's leading professional organization for journalists. With 3,000 members representing nearly every leading journalism organization, the Club is a leading voice for press freedom worldwide.

The National Press Club Journalism Institute promotes an engaged global citizenry through an independent and free press. The NPCJI is the non-profit affiliate of the National Press Club.

Contact: Bill McCarren, 202-662-7534 for the National Press Club

SOURCE National Press Club