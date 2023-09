Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp. Announces Extension Of Deadline To Complete Initial Business Combination

Athena's Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation (as amended on December 21, 2022 and July 19, 2023, the“Charter”) provides Athena the right to extend the Deadline Date up to three times for an additional one month each time (each, an“Extension”), from July 22, 2023 to up to October 22, 2023. As previously disclosed, in July and August 2023, the Board had implemented two one-month Extensions and had extended the initial Deadline Date to September 22, 2023. On September 15, 2023, pursuant to the Charter, the Board determined to implement a third Extension to allow additional time for Athena to complete its initial business combination. On the same day, in connection with the third Extension and pursuant to an unsecured promissory note Athena and the Sponsor entered into on July 20, 2023, the Board delivered to the Sponsor a written request to draw down $60,000.00 for the second month of the Extension. On September 21, 2023, the Sponsor deposited such contribution into Athena's trust account.

About Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp.

Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE American: ACAQ.U, ACAQ, ACAQ WS), incorporated in Delaware, is a special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”) incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Athena is the second SPAC founded by Isabelle Freidheim, with Jane Park serving as Chief Executive Officer, Jennifer Carr-Smith as President and Angy Smith as Chief Financial Officer. All three Athena SPACs have been comprised entirely of women founders, CEOs, board members and other executives.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as“estimate,”“plan,”“project,”“forecast,”“intend,”“will,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“seek,”“target”,“may”,“intend”,“predict”,“should”,“would”,“predict”,“potential”,“seem”,“future”,“outlook” or other similar expressions (or negative versions of such words or expressions) that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside Athena's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include: the risk that approval of Athena's stockholders for the Extension is not obtained; the level of redemptions made by Athena's stockholders in connection with the Extension and its impact on the amount of funds available in Athena's trust account to complete an initial business combination; and those factors discussed in Athena's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 31, 2023, any subsequent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC and in the other reports we file with the SEC. Athena does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

