Introducing Metabolic Matters - A Podcast On Metabolic Health Hosted By Dr. Nasha Winters

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Dr. Nasha Winters, a world-renowned doctor, naturopathic oncologist and metabolic health expert, announces the launch of her new podcast, "Metabolic Matters."
TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Dr. Nasha Winters, a world-renowned doctor, naturopathic oncologist, and metabolic healthcare expert, proudly announces the launch of her new podcast, "Metabolic Matters." Set to debut on October 10, 2023, in tandem with the global celebration of Metabolic Health Day, this podcast will serve as an enlightening platform for discussing the significance of metabolic health and its impact on the health or disease impacting the world today.
Having spent over 30 years as a clinician, cancer thriver, best-selling author and a consultant for physicians globally – Dr. Winters has been studying, researching and practicing the nuances of metabolic health.
With staggering statistics indicating that over 93% of the world's population grapples with metabolic disorders, Dr. Winters feels the urgency to shed light on this metabolic health crisis.
“'Metabolic Matters' will bring in industry leaders, clinicians and experts from diverse fields and corners of the globe to dive deep into the realm of metabolic health,” Dr. Winters said.“These candid conversations will empower listeners with actionable insights, highlighting the intertwined relationship between physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual health."
Metabolic Health Day, spearheaded by Dr. Winters and the Metabolic Terrain Institute of Health, is a testament to the global collaborative spirit. As businesses, nonprofits, and individuals around the globe rally around this cause, it is evident that metabolic health is gaining the recognition it deserves.
In Dr. Winters' words, "Inspiring hope, fostering resilience, and igniting the innate healing potential in everyone is paramount. "Metabolic Matters" and International Metabolic Health Day are two huge steps towards realizing a future where integrative care stands tall as the mainstay of true healthcare."
For“Metabolic Matters” podcast updates, show links and more information, visit metabolicmatters. For more information about Metabolic Health Day, visit metabolichealthday.life .
About Dr. Nasha Winters
Dr. Nasha Winters, ND, FABNO, L.Ac, Dipl.OM, is a sought-after luminary and a global healthcare consultant with over 30 years of experience in the health care industry. She is a nationally board certified naturopathic doctor, licensed acupuncturist, practitioner of oriental medicine, a fellow of the American Board of Naturopathic Oncology, and co-author of“The Metabolic Approach to Cancer” and“Mistletoe and the Emerging Future of Integrative Oncology.” Initially motivated by a terminal cancer diagnosis 30 years ago, she now lectures all over the world, has educated hundreds of professionals in the clinical use of mistletoe and has created robust educational programs for both healthcare institutions and the public on incorporating vetted integrative therapies in cancer care to enhance outcomes. For more information, visit drnasha.com.
About the Metabolic Terrain Institute of Health
The mission of the Metabolic Terrain Institute of Health (MTIH) is to restore health for people with cancer through Research, Education, Advocacy, Community, and Healing (REACH). Our mantra of“Test, Assess, AddressTM – Never Guess” is the motivation for our drive to discover novel biomarkers to assess the success or failure of any medical treatment. We are committed to establishing an ecosystem that fosters translational scientific and clinical collaboration, drives cutting-edge metabolic research, leverages advanced data analytics and artificial intelligence, prioritizes education, and creates a supportive network of clinicians, diagnostic centers, treatment facilities, prevention programs, and wellness clinics. Together, we will shape a future where innovation, collaboration, and patient empowerment intersect to unlock unprecedented possibilities in healthcare. For more information, visit mtih.
###
Contact Information:
Metabolic Terrain Institute of Health: Lynn Hughes, Director of Development,
Lynn Hughes
Metabolic Terrain Institute of Health
+1 520-344-3332
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other
Metabolic Matters Episode 1 Teaser w/ Dr. Zach Bush
MENAFN21092023003118003196ID1107115772
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.