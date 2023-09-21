Automat-IT and Anodot Partner to Maximize AWS Value

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Automat-IT, a leading provider of DevOps and FinOps services, and Anodot, the augmented FinOps company, have announced a long-term strategic partnership. The partnership is focused on helping customers maximize the value of their AWS deployments. This agreement combines the expertise of both companies to deliver comprehensive services atop AWS.

Nowadays, making sure that cloud spend is optimal is crucial to many companies. As the depth and wealth of cloud services increase, this task becomes more challenging. This was the impetus for the collaboration between the two companies to address the issue head-on.

The partnership between Automat-IT and Anodot has been designed to enable customers to plan and execute DevOps and FinOps best practices quickly.

Anomaly detection allows timely detection and correction of anomalies

Management of Kubernetes clusters

Technical cost savings of EBS volumes, underutilized instances, EC2 modernization, and more

Cost savings for FinOps-related activities using commitments Help customers improve their visibility into their environments' costs, including Kubernetes, storage, EC2, network, and more

Automat-IT serves over 300 startup customers across various verticals, including Fintech, Health, Gaming, and technology. Automat-IT is an all-in AWS Premier Partner with deep hands-on experience. Services focus on AWS cloud - from carrying out the first cloud implementation/migration to providing 24/7 customer operations support.

Boasting over 200 AWS certifications among its staff and a newly announced strategic partnership with AWS , Automat-IT is exceptionally positioned to provide top-notch cloud services, emphasizing innovation.

As a part of the strategic agreement, Automat-IT develops new solutions that enable startups to launch AI capabilities on the cloud quickly.

The collaboration between Automat-IT and Anodot empowers startups to have high cloud efficiency by providing unprecedented visibility into their cloud environments while helping them save money on operational costs. This unique combination will help ensure that every customer gets the most out of their investments in cloud technology while also allowing the customers to focus on their core business.

David Drai, CEO of Anodot, said: "I'm thrilled to share that Anodot has joined forces with Automat-IT to address the unique needs of Managed Service Providers. The challenges and intricacies that MSPs encounter are unmatched, and we're fully committed to tackling their demands directly. With this collaboration, we're enabling MSPs to expertly navigate the complex cloud environment, resulting in significant customer efficiency gains."

About Anodot

Anodot is a business monitoring company that eliminates business blind spots by proactively monitoring business metrics, enabling companies to protect revenue and manage costs. Leveraging AI and ML, Anodot's augmented analytics proactively alert companies to revenue-critical business incidents and automate their remediation in real time. Anodot's Cloud Cost Management solution helps FinOps teams reduce cloud waste and manage costs in multi-cloud and Kubernetes environments, providing actionable recommendations that can cut up to 40% on annual cloud spend. Numerous Fortune 500 companies trust Anodot to help slash time to detection and resolution for revenue-critical issues by as much as 80%.

About Automat-IT

Automat-IT is a leading provider of DevOps services with customers in various fields such as fintech, health, gaming, and technology. Automat-IT's customers can plan and execute DevOps and FinOps best practices of automation and self-service, implement and manage Kubernetes, save on budgets, overcome IT complexity, and deliver on 'time to market.'

