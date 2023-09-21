Marimed To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences



Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference: CEO Jon Levine will participate in a fireside chat about“Illinois Cannabis Dynamics: Operating in a Rapidly Evolving Market,” which will be moderated by Erik Sloane, Chief Revenue Officer, Cboe - Canada on September 27th at 11:20 AM ET in Chicago, Illinois. Additionally, Company management will host one-on-one analyst and investor meetings.



Alliance Global Partners Virtual Cannabis Conference: CFO Susan Villare will host one-on-one investor meetings on October 4th at the Alliance Global Partners Virtual Cannabis Conference 2023.

7th Annual State of the Cannabis Industry Conference : CEO Jon Levine and Chief Revenue Officer Ryan Crandall will participate on panels at this conference hosted by Burns & Levinson on October 16th in Waltham, Massachusetts.



ABOUT MARIMED

MariMed Inc., a multi-state cannabis operator, is dedicated to improving lives every day through its high-quality products, its actions, and its values. The Company develops, owns, and manages seed to sale state-licensed cannabis facilities, which are models of excellence in horticultural principles, cannabis cultivation, cannabis-infused products, and dispensary operations. MariMed has an experienced management team that has produced consistent growth and success for the Company and its managed business units. Proprietary formulations created by the Company's technicians are embedded in its top-selling and award-winning products and brands, including Betty's Eddies, Nature's Heritage, InHouse, Bubby's Baked, K Fusion, Kalm Fusion, and Vibations: High + Energy. For additional information, visit .

Investor Relations Contact :

Steve West

Vice President, Investor Relations

Email:

Phone: (781) 277-0007

Company Contact:

Howard Schacter

Chief Communications Officer

Email:

Phone: (781) 277-0007