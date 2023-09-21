LOCAL BEHAVIORAL HEALTH PRACTICE COLLABORATES WITH COMMUNITY PARTNERS ON MEET AND GREET EVENT

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Meet and Greet 2023 Flyer
MIDDLETOWN, CT, USA, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Collaborative ABA Services, LLC, a local behavioral health practice, is teaming up with the Middletown Recreation Department, Middletown Police, and South Fire District to host a Meet and Greet on Saturday, September 30, 2023 from 12-2pm. This is an inclusive family fun event for children with all abilities. This event is open to individuals from Middletown and surrounding communities. There will be games, activities, food, and it's FREE. The Middletown Youth Services Bureau will also be in attendance to provide information and resources to families.
“We are excited to co-host this event for the second year. It's important to create a sense of safety and trusting relationships in our community from childhood to adulthood for our communities to thrive. It's an honor to work with a great team of community providers who truly care about the wellbeing of our community,” states Alisha Simpson-Watt, Executive Clinical Director and Founder of Collaborative ABA Services, LLC.“I look forward to welcoming all families to our event”.
Advanced registration is required. For more information on the Meet and Greet or to register for the event, please visit the Middletown CT Recreation Website
Please click here to learn more about Collaborative ABA Services, LLC
Collaborative ABA Services, LLC
Collaborative ABA Services, LLC is an accredited behavioral health practice that provides a variety of services to benefit the wellbeing of children and adolescents ages 3-18 and their families impacted by Autism and other developmental or behavioral disorders. Collaborative ABA Services, LLC specializes in Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) Therapy with an interdisciplinary approach to treatment.
