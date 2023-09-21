Palmetto Announces New Headquarters In Charlotte, North Carolina

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) New headquarters reflect the rapidly growing demand for technology solutions that enable clean energy adoption We began our migration to Charlotte earlier in the year and have been impressed with the level of talented individuals in the Queen City.” - Chris Kemper, Chairman, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of PalmettoCHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Palmetto , a business-to-business clean technology software platform, today announced that it will be relocating its company's headquarters to Charlotte, North Carolina. The new headquarters, a 200 person office, will be located in Charlotte's South End neighborhood and is slated to open October 2023.
Palmetto is one of the fastest growing technology companies in clean energy, building software and a comprehensive tech platform for businesses helping homeowners choose renewable energy sources, and enabling innovation by utility companies and cleantech entrepreneurs. With a metropolitan area of 2.7 million people and 25 colleges and universities, Charlotte offers Palmetto access to the top talent needed to fuel and innovate within the growing clean technology economy.
“We began our migration to Charlotte earlier in the year and have been impressed with the level of talented individuals in the Queen City,” says Chris Kemper, Chairman, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Palmetto.“Palmetto is a mission-driven company that gives our team members the opportunity to have a meaningful and impactful career in pursuit of mitigating climate change. Over the coming years, we'll continue to scale and expect to add additional team members to our Charlotte office as well as our other offices.”
Employees will be able to take advantage of all that Charlotte's vibrant South End neighborhood has to offer, including local restaurants and breweries, art galleries and public art murals, and thriving boutiques just steps outside the office door. Charlotte's South End neighborhood has attracted other tech-forward businesses over the past few years, including the nearby Lowe's Tech Hub tower and LendingTree headquarters.
To reflect the company's commitment to driving environmental change at scale, Palmetto's new Charlotte headquarters was designed with an eye towards sustainability. Office furniture and other vendors were selected based on their commitment to principles of sustainability and eco design. For example, office chairs made out of at least 80% recycled plastic were selected from Muuto, a furniture manufacturer whose Danish offices and warehouses run on 100% renewable energy. Wooden conference tables were handcrafted by Urban Hardwoods, a Seattle furniture company salvaging and repurposing trees that are storm-damaged, dead or dying.
Palmetto's new headquarters is designed to facilitate learning across teams, professional development, and organic team bonding through small touches like an indoor miniature putt putt course, along with dedicated spaces for off-sites and training.
Palmetto plans to roll out several office hubs in the coming year, including a revamped office in Charleston, South Carolina and San Francisco, California. Palmetto operates with a fully distributed workforce across the United States. Palmetto will also continue to offer flexible working arrangements, including fully remote and hybrid roles, that best suit each local team.
ABOUT PALMETTO: Since inception in 2009, Palmetto is on a mission to lead the world towards a clean energy future. Palmetto's technology platform is accelerating the mass adoption of clean energy by making it easier for homeowners to choose renewable energy sources, spur innovation by other businesses and clean tech entrepreneurs, and to drive environmental impact at scale. The company's Get Solar, Give Solar program funds philanthropic partnerships and expands clean energy to underserved communities across the globe. Palmetto is a triple bottom line company with teammates throughout the United States. For more information, please visit .
