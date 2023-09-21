TN Governor Presents Bailey With Sustainable Performance Award

NASHVILLE,

Tenn., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bailey Equipment & Intralogistics, a family and woman-owned business dating back to 1949, is proud to announce a significant achievement in sustainability. Bailey has been awarded the prestigious Governor's Environmental Stewardship Awards (GESA) in the Sustainable Performance category. This recognition highlights Bailey's commitment to environmental responsibility and excellence in sustainable business practices.

Bailey accepts Governor's Environmental Stewardship Award for Sustainable Performance

GESA, known for honoring organizations that lead the way in eco-conscious initiatives, has recognized Bailey Equipment & Intralogistics for its outstanding efforts in promoting sustainable performance within the industry. On August 21st, 2023, Bailey was honored to attend the GESA luncheon to celebrate this achievement with Tennessee Governor Bill Lee.

Bailey's dedication to sustainable practices extends beyond its products and into its everyday operations, encompassing energy efficiency, zero waste implementation, and environmentally responsible sourcing. Bailey's 25,000 sq. ft. facility/headquarters in Nashville became TRUE Zero Waste - Platinum Certified on June 1st, 2020, becoming the first Zero Waste certified forklift company in the US .

Ryan Bailey, Vice President of Operations and Finance at Bailey, expressed gratitude for the GESA Award. "We are truly honored to receive the Sustainable Performance category award from GESA. Sustainability is at the core of our values, and this recognition is a testament to the hard work and commitment of our entire team in advancing sustainable practices within our industry."

About Bailey

Since our founding in 1949, Bailey has been dedicated to providing end-to-end material handling solutions that keep our customers running efficiently. At our 10 locations throughout Tennessee, north Georgia, and southeastern Kentucky, we offer forklifts and other equipment from leading brands, including Crown Lift Trucks, CAT Lift Trucks, Mitsubishi Forklift Trucks, and Jungheinrich, as well as rentals and 24/7 parts and service. With 10 locations, more than 200 certified technicians, and a four-hour response-time guarantee, we guarantee you will get the support you need when you need it.

Our intralogistics solutions go beyond forklifts, delivering you the warehouse design, racking, automation, and storage solutions you need in one material handling solution. We are proud to be family-owned and operated, certified woman-owned, and the first TRUE Zero Waste forklift dealership in the nation. For more information, visit .

For media inquiries and further information, please contact:

Lindsey Rose

[email protected]

423-605-0310

SOURCE The Bailey Company