Neota And Rajah & Tann Technologies Announce Strategic Partnership

At TechLawFest in Singapore, Neota and Rajah & Tann Technologies formalize strategic partnership.
Partnership breaks new ground in bespoke Legal and Compliance Solutions
SINGAPORE, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Neota, a global pioneer in no-code automation and Rajah & Tann Technologies (RTTech), a renowned technology solutions provider, have announced a strategic partnership to revolutionise the delivery of bespoke legal and compliance solutions. Rajah & Tann Technologies' trusted expertise in legal and compliance solutions coupled with Neota's bespoke automation platform ensures an unparalleled ability to adapt to client needs and market conditions.
“We aim to empower our clients to implement legally complaint and efficient workflows, to cut down on manual tasks, and to lift the capacity of legal departments using automation.” said Michael Lees, Chief Operating Officer of RTTech.“This partnership with Neota aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering innovation-driven excellence for our clients.”
“We are excited to collaborate with Rajah & Tann Technologies to bring the transformative capabilities of no-code automation to our joint clients in Singapore, the region and beyond.” said Julian Uebergang, CEO at Neota.“Through this partnership, we further enable the convergence of technology, legal and compliance expertise, enabling those services to be delivered and experienced in whole new ways.”
Partnership Highlights
●Innovating Digital Risk Management: Through Innolex (an RTTech business pillar in Digital Risk Management and Legal Automation), this partnership provides risk management solutions by combining Neota's no-code platform and Innolex's legal, compliance and technology implementation expertise.
●Bespoke Compliance Solutions: This partnership utilises Neota's uniquely flexible data architectures to support the creation of custom compliance data sets, metrics, and reporting, in addition to the automation of core risk assessment, management and mitigation tools according to customers' specific needs.
●Bespoke Contract Generation and Workflow Solutions: Together, Neota & RTTech streamline and automate legal and procurement processes, guidance and document drafting for customers according to detailed customer requirements.
●Legal and Compliance Service Design: Neota & RTTech bring years of experience consulting with customers to bring focus to their biggest service delivery challenges and design high-impact solutions for their legal and compliance needs.
●Business Process Optimisation: This partnership delivers facilitated business process optimisation activities to customers, supporting their transformative changes within their organisations and prepare for technology-driven optimisations.
No-code automation - via an intuitive development interface and contained in a highly secure architecture - allows for the rapid creation of powerful applications without the need for complex coding. Neota's platform empowers legal and business professionals to streamline processes, enhance client interactions, and make data-driven decisions with ease.
About Neota:
Neota's no-code technology and modular building blocks enable businesses to quickly develop, deploy, and scale solutions that seamlessly integrate with the rest of a company's tech stack.
Neota delivers a proven no code platform to build powerful digital solutions. With Neota's visual, enterprise-grade platform for business process automation, user's innovative ideas quickly become sophisticated, secure applications. Neota's intuitive platform enables businesses to develop and deploy decision-making solutions to automate workflows, documents, decisions, and services. For more information, visit their website at neota.
About Rajah & Tann Technologies
Incorporated in 2017, Rajah & Tann Technologies (“RTTech”) is wholly owned by Rajah & Tann Singapore, a leading full-service law firm in Singapore and one of the largest in Southeast Asia. It is part of the Rajah & Tann Asia legal network which is spread out over 10 countries in the ASEAN and beyond.
RTTech is redefining legal services through technology and innovation. It offers multidisciplinary tech-enabled legal solutions in digital evidence management, eDiscovery & investigation services, cybersecurity, eLearning & content development, risk management and automation solutions. For more information, visit their website at .
Sandra Aldi
Neota
