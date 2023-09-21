Infection Prevention Devices Market To Grow At A CAGR Of 6.0%, Reaching US$ 25.7 Bn By 2027| Says TMR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Infection Prevention Devices Market
Infection prevention devices market is driven by increase in the global geriatric population and rise in hospital admissions and outpatient visits
WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, September 22, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The report throws mild at the competitive landscape of the "Global Infection Prevention Devices Mar ket" to find out about the opposition on a local and global level. Furthermore, the market consultants have entrusted the definition of all of the main gamers of the international Infection Prevention Devices for the Medical Devices industry, taking into account the critical factors along with business areas, manufacturing, and product portfolio. Furthermore, agencies in the Infection Prevention Devices studies report are studied based on vital elements along with company length, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and industry profit.
As the fight for endurance continues, infection prevention is becoming a vital aspect. With the escalating aggregation of antimicrobial resistance, the healthcare sector has to revert back to the very basics of infection control; develop, evaluate, and implement sets of prevention methods. Transparency Market Research (TMR), in its recent publication on the infection prevention devices market, uncovers the essentials of the industry, with focus on the indications showcasing developments in the market.
Key Trends Impacting Market Growth
Rising Geriatric Population to Create Opportunities
The rising geriatric population and increasing incidences of chronic diseases among the older population are creating opportunities for infection prevention devices market players, as hospital admissions continue to rise. Combating hospital-associated infections is becoming a crucial part of patient care, directing attention towards next-gen infection prevention devices.
Growing Antibiotic Resistance to Bolster Demand
Although healthcare continues to develop, emerging organisms are becoming stronger and more immune to antibiotics. Antibiotic resistance is emerging as a global health issue. Alternative measures include innovative antibiotics, which would be expensive, or the usage of phage therapy. On account of this, infection prevention and control remains the most sought-after way to combat this health concern.
Evolving Hospital-level Care in Other Environments
The emergence of personalized patient care, and establishment of urgent care clinics and primary care clinics are reflecting the expansion of patient-care across hospital levels. Organizations following this path require infection prevention supplies and equipment to minimize or eradicate the spread of pathogens. The establishment of such mobile and efficient clinical care centers is likely to create major demand for infection prevention devices.
Infection prevention devices continue to gain momentum across a number of end uses, and the increasing number of surgeries continues to offer growth potential for this business. However, as the healthcare sector continues to develop, next-gen therapeutics and treatments are being provided to patients, resulting in reduced hospital stay, thereby minimizing the need for infection prevention devices. This could hinder the growth of the infection prevention devices market.
Regional Segmentation: Global Infection Prevention Devices Market
In terms of region, the global infection prevention devices market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.
North America
North America dominated the global infection prevention devices market in 2018 due to a rise in hospital admissions in the region.
Moreover, outpatient visits and increased demand for infection prevention products due to surgical procedures drives the demand for lifescience reagents.
Europe
The infection prevention devices market in Europe is anticipated to expand at a considerable growth rate in the near future, owing to the presence of a large geriatric population and well-established market players in the region.
Asia Pacific
The global infection prevention devices market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period, due to a large patient pool and increasing investments in healthcare in countries such as China.
Key Ventures operating in the market are -
.Johnson & Johnson (DePuy Synthes)
.Cardinal Health
.PAUL HARTMANN AG
.Mölnlycke Health Care AB
.3M Healthcare
.B. Braun Melsungen AG
.Coloplast Group
.Ethicon, Inc. (Johnson & Johnson)
.Medline Industries, Inc.
.Becton
.Dickinson and Company
.C. R. Bard, Inc. (Becton, Dickinson and Company)
.Hollister Incorporated.
Infection Prevention Devices Market – Segmentation
By Product
.Infection Prevention Supplies
.Medical Waste Disposable Devices
.Infection Prevention Equipment
By End User
.Hospitals
.Lifescience Industries
.Clinical Laboratories
.Others
