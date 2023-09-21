Digital Beachhead Wins 2023 International Cybersecurity Consultancy Award

Digital Beachhead

Digital Beachhead, a provider of cybersecurity solutions, has won Wealth and Finance International's "Most Client Focused Cybersecurity Consultancy 2023" award.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Digital Beachhead , a leading provider of cybersecurity and risk management solutions, has been awarded "Most Client Focused Cybersecurity & Risk Management Consultancy 2023" award. The award is presented by Wealth and Finance International Magazine to recognize companies that have made significant cybersecurity contributions to the financial industry.

Digital Beachhead has been providing innovative and effective cybersecurity and risk management solutions to its clients for over 10 years. The company has a proven track record of helping its clients protect their businesses and data from cyber threats.

"We are honored to receive this award from Wealth and Finance International Magazine," said Digital Beachhead CEO, Michael Crandall. "This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, and we are proud of the impact that we are making in cybersecurity and to our commitment to our clients to provide the best possible cybersecurity and risk management solutions."

Digital Beachhead is a leading provider of cybersecurity virtual/fractional Chief Information Security Officer (vCISO) services. The company is headquartered in Colorado Springs, CO and has offices in Las Vegas, NV, Fairfax, VA and London, Ontario Canada. Digital Beachhead is committed to providing its customers with the highest quality products and services, and to making a positive impact on the Cybersecurity Industry.

Digital Beachhead is dedicated to helping small to mid-size businesses stay ahead of the curve in the ever-changing world of cybersecurity. The company's team of experts are constantly innovating and developing new solutions to keep its clients' businesses safe in a customizable and affordable manner.

"We are proud to be recognized as the Most Client Focused Cybersecurity & Risk Management Consultancy," said Crandall. "We will continue to work hard to provide our clients with the best possible solutions to keep their businesses safe."

Alexander McMath of McMath Solutions LLC says of Digital Beachhead, "When I need to protect the technology assets that are critical to my business, I can't think of any easier way to get educated on needs and quickly implement solutions than by working with Digital Beachhead. DBH has been a trusted advisor to my IT and Cybersecurity needs for over a year. Their experts combine seamless technical expertise with deep understanding and compassion for the operational needs we face."

Cybersecurity breaches that make the news are the large scale, large business attacks however small to midsize businesses are under increased attack and focus of cyber criminals. It isn't always clear to small to mid-size businesses but they are at risk as well. A recent July 23 cyber report outlined that there was an increase of 126% increase in payout amounts from the 1rst quarter of 2023 and an estimated unreported event increase of 1026% in July alone. Is $1 a day per user too high a price to pay for some cybersecurity peace of mind?

To learn more about Digital Beachhead and its award-winning products and services, please visit and see how we are making cybersecurity affordable to any size organization.

