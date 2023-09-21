Decarbonization Infrastructure Fund Commits $100 Million For TES-As-A-Service For Energy And Carbon Reductions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Onsite Utility Services Capital launches a dedicated fund for Thermal Energy Storage-as-a-Service partnering with Novacab.us
DELAVAN, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- OUS Capital ( ) Half the energy worldwide is wasted mostly in the form of thermal energy. The critical part is how to efficiently capture and store this waste heat. Onsite is utilizing Novacab's Synthetic Phase Change Material (SPCM) that can store thermal energy from -40 F to over 450 degrees F. Another benefit is that the entire system qualifies for the 30% ITC under the Inflation Reduction Act.
Fritz Kreiss (CEO) commented“A TESS or Thermal Energy Storage System can decrease a facility's energy consumption by 20-40%. But we realize a company's use of their capital is usually spent on growing the company and revenues and not to reducing expenses, so we are launching Thermal Energy Storage-as-a-Service to save energy and reduce the carbon footprint for businesses and buildings nationwide. Removing the CapEx barrier means more facilities can achieve their carbon and energy saving goals while retaining their capital for the company.”
Michael Logan, CEO of the global master distributor and Novacab TESS IP Licensing agent said“Removing the CapEx and Debt barrier is a game changer to deploying our thermal storage technology to reduce energy consumption and our carbon footprint. Fifty percent of all energy is wasted in thermal energy so to be able to capture and reuse that energy is critical. We no longer get 'it's just not in the budget this year.”
Fritz added,“Onsite's integrated energy approach works well with SPCM material because it is 15 times more energy dense than the water in your hot water tank. This allows for scalable applications to peak shave demand charges or reduce Capacity Peak Load Contribution charges. The benefits and implementation are engineered based on the building's energy usage. Novacab's SPCM can even be designed to include electric generation utilizing the waste heat captured or high temperature solar thermal (up to 400 degrees F) stored and then applied to an organic Rankine engine to generate electricity.”
About Onsite Utility Services Capital
Since 1993, Onsite Utility Services Capital has been dedicated to unlocking the power of energy efficiency and carbon reduction for organizations nationwide with zero debt or capital from the client. Through their innovative Energy Savings-as-a-service investment platform, they have a long track record of lowering energy and carbon consumption, reducing energy spend along with increasing profits for their clients all across USA and Mexico. They can be reached at .
M.P. Logan and Associates is the sole global master Distributor and IP licensing agent for the Smart Phases TESS thermal battery technology. TESS captures wasted or rejected heat and converts it to electricity. One of the manufacturers contracting to bring TESS online will restore $900K worth of electricity per year back into their plant, generated from the thermal energy waste which is a by-product of their manufacturing processes.
The Smart Phases Novacab TESS reduces energy consumption 25-40%, increasing operating profitability - while ensuring a more environmentally sustainable facility. TESS significantly reduces or eliminates peak load charges and can bring commercial buildings, heavy industry, data centers all into 2030 Paris Accord objectives, using operating profit as a tool.
