Sunpower To Announce Third Quarter 2023 Results On November 1, 2023

SunPower Corp. (NASDAQ:SPWR ) will discuss its third quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, Nov. 1 at 8:00 a.m. ET. Analysts intending to participate in the Q&A session must register for a personal link and dial-in at: .
The results are scheduled to be released at 7:45 a.m. ET. The live audio webcast and supplemental financial information will be available on SunPower's investor website at .
About SunPower
SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR ) is a leading residential solar, storage and energy services provider in North America. SunPower offers solar + storage solutions designed and warranted by one company that gives customers control over electricity consumption and resiliency during power outages while providing cost savings to homeowners. For more information, visit
.
