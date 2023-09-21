Sendero Health Plans Names Sharon Alvis As Next Chief Executive

Austin, Texas based Sendero Health Plans named Sharon Alvis as its next Chief Executive Officer. Alvis starts with the health maintenance orgination October 9, 2023.

Before joining Sendero, Alvis served as market president for Curative Insurance Company, where she led development of a new fully insured preferred provider organization (PPO) catering to large employers. During her career, Alvis has served in senior management positions with health plans, hospitals, and physician organizations, including leading multiple start-up HMOs, PPOs, a Physician Hospital Organization (PHO), and an Employee Assistance Program (EAP).



Alvis, who lives in Wimberley, has deep ties to Central Texas. "I believe healthcare delivery is ultimately local," she said. "The opportunity to build on and enhance the services Sendero offers to Central Texas intrigues me. I have closely followed the evolution and experience of Sendero Health Plans from its inception and was excited about the potential to directly contribute."

Alvis continued, "With its unique structure and ownership, Sendero, in collaboration with the Central Health System, has a unique opportunity to maximize powerful collective resources. I am challenged and excited about how Sendero can best align and augment the quality of care for Central Texans."

Alvis takes over from acting CEO Perla Cavazos, who will return to her role as Central Health's deputy administrator.

Alvis' official start date is October 9.

Prior to her tenure at Curative, Alvis developed and served as president of Vista360health, a Central Texas based HMO serving individuals and small employers; regional vice president in Texas and Louisiana for a Medicare Advantage plan; the CEO of a PHO representing 450 physicians and three unaffiliated hospitals; and as the executive director of the St. David's Health Network and assistant vice president for St. David's Healthcare System.

"It's rare to find someone with Sharon's deep and diverse background in health insurance," said Sendero Board Chair Betty DeLargy.

DeLargy added that Alvis "has experience with Medicare, individual, small and large employers, HMO, and PPO business lines. Over decades, she has built strong relationships with providers – working for them and with them – so she understands their perspective as well as the insurance plan perspective. She has built strong executive teams and staff at several companies. The Sendero Board of Directors believes she's exactly what we need at this moment."

About Central Health

Created by voters in 2004 as Travis County's hospital district, Central Health's mission is to improve the health of the community by caring for those who need it most. The Central Health System's core objective is to provide high quality, equitable healthcare for Travis County residents with low income.

Serving about one in nine Travis County residents, we are building a better safety-net healthcare system that empowers communities and makes them better.

About Sendero

Created in 2011, Sendero Health Plans is an Austin-based, nonprofit Health Maintenance Organization funded and owned by Central Health. Dedicated to improving the health of the community by providing affordable, quality healthcare coverage, Sendero offers health plans on the Federal Health Insurance Marketplace and is available in Travis, Williamson, Hays, Bastrop, Burnet, Fayette, Lee and Caldwell counties.

SOURCE Sendero Health Plans