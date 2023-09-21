Financial 15 Split Corp. Preferred Share Rate Increase

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial 15 Split Corp. (the“Company”) is pleased to announce the Preferred Share dividend rate for the fiscal year beginning December 1, 2023, will increase by 1.75% over the current rate. Monthly payments to FTN.PR.A will be $0.07708 per share for an annual yield of 9.25% on their $10 redemption value.
The Company invests in an actively managed, high quality portfolio consisting of 15 financial services companies made up of Canadian and U.S. issuers as follows:
| Bank of Montreal
| National Bank of Canada
| Bank of America Corp.
| The Bank of Nova Scotia
| Manulife Financial Corporation
| Citigroup Inc.
| Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
| Sun Life Financial Inc.
| Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
| Royal Bank of Canada
| Great-West Lifeco Inc.
| JP Morgan Chase & Co.
| The Toronto-Dominion Bank
| CI Financial Corp.
| Wells Fargo & Co.
