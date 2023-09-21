H&R Block Publishes Fourth Annual ESG Report

“Our Purpose is to provide help and inspire confidence in our clients and communities everywhere. As part of this Purpose, we believe in doing our part to be a responsible corporate citizen, which has been a part of our culture and aspirations from the very beginning,” said Jeff Jones, president and CEO of H&R Block.“While still early in our journey, I am pleased with our efforts and the progress we have made. Together, we can continue to create a positive impact.”

Notable highlights from the 2023 Annual ESG Report include:



In the Environmental landscape, H&R Block developed a comprehensive GHG emissions inventory for global operations, in line with the GHG Protocol, to provide greater transparency on operational impacts. The company also launched its 'Path to Print Less' initiative to materially reduce paper consumption over the next several years through smaller print sets, continued client adoption of virtual tools, and scanning documents.

Regarding Social matters, the company continues to live out Henry and Richard Bloch's legacy of service, develop new solutions and experiences that help ease the financial burden of clients, support its associates, and give back to communities through its Make Every Block Better impact platform.



H&R Block commemorated the life and legacy of co-founder Henry Bloch by proclaiming what would have been his 100th birthday as 'Make Every Block Better Day'. In honor of this milestone, 100 teams of associates volunteered throughout the community.



Spruce, H&R Block's mobile banking platform to help people be better with money, was launched in the Assisted channel. Feedback from users indicate that the available tools give them the visibility and control that they have been missing in order to grow their financial health and literacy.

In partnership with the H&R Block Foundation and the Marion and Henry Bloch Family Foundation, H&R Block pledged $10 million towards the South Loop Link project in Kansas City, where its world headquarters is located. This project is designed to make the downtown area more inclusive, equitable, and vibrant while providing job opportunities and access to healthier lifestyles. Related to Governance , H&R Block strives to maintain a culture of integrity, transparency, and accountability throughout all levels of the organization. The company remains committed to furthering integration of ESG considerations into decision-making processes, fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace, understanding, and reducing its environmental footprint, and actively engaging with stakeholders.

For more information and to read H&R Block's FY23 Annual ESG Report, click here .

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global tax preparation services, financial products, and small-business solutions. The company blends digital innovation with human expertise and care as it helps people get the best outcome at tax time and be better with money using its mobile banking app, Spruce. Through Block Advisors and Wave, the company helps small-business owners thrive with year-round bookkeeping, payroll, advisory, and payment processing solutions. For more information, visit H&R Block News or follow @HRBlockNews on X.

For Further Information