Hope & Teal Designs Welcomes Cheryl Hunt As New Chief Operating Officer

Cheryl Hunt, COO Hope & Teal Designs LLC

Hope & Teal Designs LLC - One-Stop Shop for Micro Businesses Nationwide

Bringing a wealth of experience and a heart aligned with the company's mission, Cheryl Hunt guides the operational and financial realms of Hope & Teal Designs.

Cameron Needham

Hope & Teal Designs

+1 616-737-1173

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn