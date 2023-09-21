Nevgold Announces Shares-For-Debt Agreements

Closing of the Shares-for-Debt Transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company intends to close the Shares-for-Debt Transaction as soon as practicable. The Common Shares to be issued pursuant to the Shares-for-Debt Transaction will be subject to a hold period of four (4) months and one (1) day from the date of issuance.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

“ Signed ”

Brandon Bonifacio, President & CEO