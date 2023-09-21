Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. Preferred Dividend Declared

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.06667 for each Preferred share ($0.800 annually). Distributions are payable October 10, 2023 to shareholders on record as at September 29, 2023.
There will not be a distribution paid to the Class A Shares for September 29, 2023 as per the Prospectus which states no regular monthly dividends will be paid on the Class A shares in any month as long as the net asset value per unit is equal to or less than $15.00.
Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $7.65 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $11.09 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $18.74 per
The Company invests in a portfolio of four publicly traded Canadian life insurance companies as follows: Great-West Lifeco Inc., Industrial Alliance Insurance & Financial Services Inc., Manulife Financial Corporation and Sun Life Financial Inc.
|
| Distribution Details
|
|
|
| Preferred Share (LFE.PR.B)
| $0.06667
| Record Date:
| September 29, 2023
| Payable Date:
| October 10, 2023
|
|
| Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
| Local: 416-304-4443
|
|
MENAFN21092023004107003653ID1107115649
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.