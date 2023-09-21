Introducing Lynx Tech: A Company For Innovative Crypto Trading Products

“Lynx Tech is a company deeply committed to placing our customers at the center of everything we do,” said Cyrus Garcia, the founder of Lynx Tech.“Our primary focus is on enhancing the overall customer experience within the realm of Web3 and crypto trading and DeadShot, our flagship product is a Sniping and Trading Bot that stands as a testament to this commitment.”

“At Lynx Tech, your success is our mission,” said Garcia.

Lynx Tech's flagship product, DeadShot is an innovative trading bot solution that directly addresses Web3 crypto-trading challenges. Meticulously designed to incorporate a deep understanding of our customers' needs, DeadShot empowers traders to confidently and precisely navigate the complex trading environment. DeadShot offers a comprehensive set of features to make the trading experience seamless, efficient, and secure. Not just a trading bot, DeadShot serves as a reliable ally for traders, ensuring lightning-fast transactions and equipping them with sophisticated analysis tools, such as "Other People Wallet Analysis," to make informed decisions. DeadShot puts you in control with its Absolute Stop Loss/Gain feature, allowing you to set fixed percentages to sell at your defined thresholds. Another powerful feature is the trailing stop loss/gain, empowering customers to dynamically adjust exit prices based on percentages or dollar amounts relative to the current market price.

“By introducing DeadShot, Lynx Tech aims to revolutionize how our customers perceive and engage with crypto trading,” Garcia said.“We believe that by placing the power and control back into the hands of our customers, we can reshape the crypto domain and empower traders to navigate it with newfound confidence. Customer satisfaction and success are at the heart of our innovations at Lynx Tech, and DeadShot embodies our dedication to elevating the customer experience in the world of Web3.”

About Lynx Tech

