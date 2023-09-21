Mel Go Hard Nominated For“Producer Of The Year” And “Hip-Hop Act Of The Year” By The New England Music Awards

Mel Go Hard Logo (blk)

Mel is nominated for“Producer of The Year”&“Hip-Hop Act of The Year” by NE Music Awards. First Producer ever to produce a musical segment on the awards show.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Boston, MA – September 21, 2023 - Mel Go Hard has shown she is a force on any front. Mel set a goal to be the first female producer from Boston to clinch the New England Music Award among others. Mel Go Hard is one step closer to living the dream. It was just announced that Mel is nominated in two categories for“Producer of The Year” and“Hip-Hop Act of The Year” by The New England Music Awards. Only a handful of female artists have secured the“Producer of the Year” nomination. The icing on the cake was being the first Producer ever asked to produce a musical segment on the award show.

Most recently, Mel has been making waves with her latest single titled "Waterfall" featuring Amandi, Dutch Rebelle, and Exit Fame. Mel Go Hard's debut LP, "After the Storm" , burst onto the scene in January of this year, and quickly gained critical acclaim. Showcasing her talent for collaboration, she pulled together singers from across the nation including Grammy - Nominated Singer/Songwriter, Martin“Mitymaose” Prospere, Mark "SING" Robertson, from the group AHMIR which is the all-time most viewed R&B group on YouTube with over 100 million views), to build a concept album, rich with original production that established her unique sound.

Her new single, "Waterfall" , is a sunny follow-up to her LP, erupting with energy the track offers a sizzling summer vibe and is definitely bringing the heat. In stark contrast to the turbulent themes of breakups and makeups in "After the Storm", "Waterfall" is a lively a sultry single that skillfully describes a sensual interlude. Initially a demo label demo, Amandi quickly fell for the hook. Seeing a window to creative innovation, Mel thought it invaluable to include the perspectives of a male and female rapper, thus, Dutch Rebelle and Exit Fame were brought into the mix.

The creative vision of Mel Go Hard's "Waterfall" was brought to fruition through the lens of director Matte Thomas. The video portrays all three performers, including established models Djanilsa Nunes and Wesley Scales, in a sensuous narrative. It appears that "Waterfall" is set to reel in more recognition for Mel Go Hard, proving that in an era of viral fame, true talent combined with dedication and hard work continues to rule the music industry, and she evidently has plenty of it.

With her schedule already packed until 2024, Mel Go Hard is in high demand and there is no sign of let up in the near future. This is only the beginning of the course Mel has charted for herself. The next stops on her meteoric itinerary are to secure a Boston Music Award, BET Music Award, and ultimately a Grammy award. Mel Go Hard is well positioned to be the first Boston based female producer to bag all the prestigious awards she is aiming for. Like a comet close to the sun, Mel Go Hard is unarguably blazing a trail.

To vote for Mel for“Producer of the Year” and“Hip Hop Artist of the Year” please visit New England Music Awards. The voting remains open until October 1st. To keep up with Mel as she continues her musical journey join us here Melgohard. Mel also holds conversations on various topics surrounding her career and the music industry. New Episodes drop on Friday.

