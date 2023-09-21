Race Against Time Begins Principal Production

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Race Against Time Movie Poster
Race Against Time is an Action Adventure Feature with mystery and Sci-Fi elements produced by Light Inside Cinema, based loosely on the biblical book of Daniel.
MULBERRY, FLORIDA, USA, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- "Race Against Time," an action-adventure TV series, is set to commence principal production in October 2023 in Mulberry, Florida. This gripping series produced by Light Inside Cinema is loosely based on the biblical book of Daniel and promises to captivate audiences with its thrilling storyline and talented cast.
It follows the story of two remarkable young protagonists, Ashlin (Kiley Opsal ) and Lucia (Lhana Richard). The duo stumbles upon a hidden warehouse housing a closely guarded secret-the Memory X cure for Alzheimer's disease. Their mission takes a perilous turn as they rescue their imprisoned allies, Emma (Anna Stadler ) and Ezra (Nicholas Rosu), and confront the malevolent Rico (David Siracusa ). The series weaves a tale of courage, vengeance, and a quest to protect the Memory X formula from falling into the wrong hands. The overall takeaway message is Resilience.
This heart pounding action/adventure TV series is the brainchild of director, Luke Riether (Shallow Depth), and his young, but extremely talented superstar, Kiley Opsal (Bad Boys For Life, Mission From Outer Space). The concept originally started when Kiley's "Mamma Bear," Kelley Opsal, decided her daughter needed a new action demo reel and potentially something exciting to do for part of her summer vacation. The three of them came upon the idea that what they really needed was another superstar female lead to complement Kiley in the endeavor. So, the trio reached out to good friend and fellow superstar, Lhana Richard and her“mama bear,” Lisa Champagne-Richard.
But they still weren't finished yet. Luke decided that if they could get the amazingly talented Anna Stadler (Realm of the Waterfall, DragonMan: The Adventures of Luke Starr), and her "mama bear," Amy Stadler into the fold, then the trio of bad to the bone ladies would be complete. With an amazing director and three incredible actresses in place, the only thing left was to fill in the blanks.
Kelley reached out to a new friend she had discovered online via another film that he and her daughter would be filming together in Kentucky soon and suggested to David Siracusa (The Uncivil War - America Divided, The Legend of Johnny Jones) that he might want to get involved with the production of this "little project" that they were putting together. Next thing you know, David was onboard as an EP and the soon to be infamous, evil villain Rico.
Now it was time to 'really' grow the scope of the production.
After adding a few more important pieces to the puzzle to round out the stellar cast, including Melissa Coles, they set about working on an amazing crew. Within a matter of months, the production had changed from a demo reel for one superstar into a full-blown TV series that is sure to turn eyes and draw more attention than ever to the burgeoning market for high caliber indie TV shows in the sunshine state.
The film will showcase the talents of many of the actors with fantastic stunts courtesy of Kevin Rego and his outstanding team.
For further information about the film and its cast/crew, please visit the website: .
Race Against Time TV Series Trailer
