ACTIVE Launches New Hot Tub Filter Cleaner To Improve Water Purity In Spas

ACTIVE Hot Tub & Spa Filter Cleaner is formulated to deep clean hot tub, pool and spa filters. Improve water purity, extend filter lifespan and maintain system performance.
ACTIVE has just released its latest cleaning product innovation in the pool and spa industry - ACTIVE Hot Tub & Spa Filter Cleaner.
MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- ACTIVE, known for its innovation in the household and commercial cleaning product industry, is excited to bring it's latest product to market - ACTIVE Hot Tub & Spa Filter Cleaner . This cutting-edge cleaning solution is specifically designed to deep clean and remove contaminants such as dirt, oil, grease, and soap residue from hot tub and spa filters, ensuring unparalleled water purity and extending the usable lifespan of any cartridge-style filters.
Maintaining a clean and well-functioning filter is crucial for any hot tub or spa owner. A clean spa filter not only promotes higher water purity, but also helps protect internal parts like the pump and heater from damage. This concentrated formula has been meticulously developed and manufactured in the USA. It provides a thorough cleanse, targeting stubborn impurities that can accumulate over time.
ACTIVE Hot Tub & Spa Filter Cleaner is compatible with all types of cartridge-style filters, making it a versatile solution for all hot tub, pool and spa owners. The specialized balance of ingredients is safe for use with removable cartridge filters, with or without pleats.
"ACTIVE is committed to providing our customers with the highest quality products that enhance their pool and spa experience," said Jaison Cherian, Director of Product Development at ACTIVE. "We understand the importance of maintaining clean filters to ensure water purity and the longevity of your hot tub or spa. Our Hot Tub & Spa Filter Cleaner is a game-changer in the industry, offering exceptional cleaning power and easy maintenance."
ACTIVE Hot Tub & Spa Filter Cleaner was developed with ease of use in mind. The concentrated cleaner is diluted with water before adding the filter to soak for 12 hours. The filter can then be rinsed and reinstalled for use.
Ensuring cleanliness of the filter goes beyond improving water quality. A clean filter prevents contaminants from damaging the pump and other internal parts, thus extending the longevity of the hot tub or spa system.
"We have received overwhelmingly positive feedback from early users of ACTIVE Hot Tub & Spa Filter Cleaner," said Cherian. "Customers have praised its effectiveness in restoring their filters to peak performance, as well as the convenience of its easy-to-use formula. We are confident that this product will revolutionize the way hot tub and spa owners clean and maintain their filters."
A clean and properly functioning filter is essential to maintaining performance in any hot tub or spa. ACTIVE Hot Tub & Spa Filter Cleaner is now available for purchase on Amazon and on the official ACTIVE website.
About ACTIVE
ACTIVE is a trusted brand in the household and commercial cleaning product space, offering a wide range of high-quality products designed to enhance the pool and spa experience. With a commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, ACTIVE continues to deliver reliable solutions that meet the needs of pool and spa owners worldwide.
