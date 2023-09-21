Advanced Industrial Devices Joining WEFTEC Conference, Oct. 2-4 In Chicago, As A First-Time Exhibitor.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Advanced Industrial Devices is expanding into the water utilities sector and attending WEFTEC Conference. In addition, they have expanded their leadership team. WEFTEC is a great venue to showcase our accomplishments, capabilities, and commitment to a new spectrum of applications. We're prepared to help simplify your motor control and automation needs.” - Gregg Leslie, General Manager TULSA , OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES , September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- With a focus on safety and customer service, Advanced Industrial Devices (AID) is expanding its expertise into the water utilities and industrial drives industry. The company will be joining the WEFTEC conference next month and is looking forward to connecting with current and potential customers.
WEFTEC is an annual gathering of water quality professionals who tackle challenges and opportunities facing this industry. More than 20,000 people are expected to attend, according to the WEFTEC website.
AID has more than 40 years' experience serving key industries such as oil & gas, rental equipment and more. That experience has them well positioned for serving new markets such as the water utilities sector. AID is focused on raising the bar and offers several key benefits to the water utilities industry.
.A Better Product Experience: - What's behind AID's equipment is just as important as what's inside. In addition to providing top-of-the-line components and equipment, they also deliver the service to back it up.
.Passion for Excellence - AID offers advanced engineering with premium components, in-depth training, and technical support. Their mission is focused on helping clients maximize efficiency and minimize downtime.
.Durability – With decades of experience delivering motor controls and drives to some of the most demanding conditions in the world, AID creates products that are durable and long-lasting. They protect critical assets in harsh environments.
When it comes to serving their clients, AID is rugged, reliable, and responsive. The company is also expanding its expertise, by adding several key leaders to its team.
Gregg Leslie has joined the company as General Manager of their new Fort Mill, SC facility and brings more than 25 years of experience in the water/environment and rental industries. Most recently, Leslie served as VP and Senior Director of Client Services for Brown & Caldwell's Industrial Water business in North America. He also served in a variety of management and strategic roles for Xylem. He is excited about helping lead AID into the water sector and will play a major role at WEFTEC.
“WEFTEC is a great venue for AID to showcase our accomplishments, capabilities, and commitments to a new spectrum of applications. We are prepared to help you simplify your motor control and automation needs,” explains Leslie.
Dwight Evans comes to AID as Vice President of Engineering. His resume includes an impressive list of experience, having spent time working both the rental equipment and water utility industries. He recently worked with Sunbelt Rentals as their Technical Support Manager for Pump & Power. He also has experience as an engineer for both Xylem and Godwin Pumps of America.
“The rental industry taught me the importance of understanding the problem before providing a solution. When I decided to join the team at AID, it was their focus on service and providing a better product experience that made it an easy decision,” adds Evans.
Michael Delzingaro has also joined AID's Board of Directors. He brings a wealth of experience and knowledge in many of the markets they currently serve. Currently, he serves as the President & Owner of UNITS Portable Storage in Greater Philadelphia, New Jersey, and Delaware. Mike previously spent 22 years with Xylem, serving as Vice President of Sales & Branch Operations; managing both their direct offices and distributors in North America.
COMPANY OVERVIEW:
For more than 40 years, AID has been serving a wide variety of businesses. Offering best-in-class VFD packages, controllers, and automation solutions, AID serves industries such as Oil & Gas, Rental Equipment, HVAC, Agriculture, Construction, Dewatering, and Mining & Aggregates. With the ability to engineer more reliable, easy-to-operate electrification solutions, AID helps its customers control costs, protect critical assets, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions across a range of mission-critical applications. For more details, visit their website at .
