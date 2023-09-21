Legendary Supply Chain Announces Partnership With Accounting Seed

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
GOODLETTSVILLE, TENNESSEE, USA, September 21, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Legendary Supply Chain , the powerful supply chain management software built natively on the Salesforce Platform, is proud to announce a new strategic partnership with Accounting Seed .
As a partner of Legendary Supply Chain, Accounting Seed brings a robust, Salesforce-native accounting solution to Legendary Supply Chain that seamlessly integrates with the Legendary software. The Accounting Seed integration offers visibility of the complete financial postings at an order level while leveraging the configuration tree to enable seeing revenue and costs at business line levels. This partnership will help companies to drive better decision-making with complete transactional traceability and analytics.
“This technology partnership is a game changer for increasing revenue and profitability for companies both small and large,” said Rob Steele, CGO and co-founder of Legendary Supply Chain.“With our completely integrated solution, we will help our customers save time and money by streamlining and automating repetitive tasks.”
"Our mission at Accounting Seed is to bring the best in accounting technology and support to our users on the Salesforce Platform,” said Corey Kleinbauer, CRO at Accounting Seed.“This new partnership with Legendary Supply Chain is an extension of that mission for our clients in supply chain management. We're thrilled to have Legendary Supply Chain join our Partner Community.”
To learn more about Legendary Supply Chain and Accounting Seed, please contact Della Smith at .
About Legendary Supply Chain
Legendary Supply Chain is a powerful application built natively on the Salesforce platform and available on the AppExchange. Its mission is to address the significant gap in supply chain applications within the Salesforce ecosystem, particularly for service and distribution companies. Legendary Supply Chain provides a simple, focused, and scalable solution to manage complex purchasing, logistics, inventory, and warehouse management on the Salesforce platform, with a particular focus on service and distribution organizations.
About Accounting Seed
Accounting Seed was published on the Salesforce AppExchange as a native accounting solution in 2011, effectively bringing Accounting and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) securely under one roof. The native sharing of data on the Salesforce platform gives all departments a real-time view of business performance from sales to operations to finance-while enabling greater efficiency through automation and paving the way for financial growth. Learn more at accountingseed.com.
Della Smith
Legendary Supply Chain
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Legendary Supply Chain on Salesforce
MENAFN21092023003118003196ID1107115599
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.