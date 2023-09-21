MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Kyros, the Minnesota-based technology platform providing substance use disorder (SUD) recovery services, is delighted to announce the addition of Kathleen Finnegan, our new General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer. This marks not just an expansion of our team, but a reinforcement of our steadfast commitment to blending innovation with the highest standards of compliance in the industry. Kathleen comes to Kyros from Volunteers of America National Services (VOANS) where she served as Senior Healthcare Counsel and Privacy Officer, leading regulatory affairs, privacy, and compliance programs.

Kyros PBC Proudly Welcomes General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer, Kathleen Finnegan

As we lead the charge in making recovery services accessible to more people in need, it's vital that our commitment to compliance matches our drive for innovation. Kathleen's proven track record in her field embodies just that- a perfect blend of rigorous legal expertise and a passion for healthcare optimizations.

"Kathleen's wealth of experience will guide our efforts as we navigate the complex healthcare landscape," said Daniel Larson, CEO/Founder of Kyros. "This is more than just a new appointment for us. It's a statement of our dedication to upholding the strictest standards in compliance while we push the boundaries of what's possible in the realm of SUD recovery and technology."

"We recognize that compliance isn't just a requirement; it's the cornerstone of trust and excellence in care. With Kathleen's expertise and dedication, we are doubling down on our commitment to upholding the most uncompromising standards of ethics, legality, and quality assurance. Together, we will continue to set the standard in our field, ensuring that every individual we serve receives the best possible care", Larson concluded.

"I am thrilled to join Kyros' whose platform has positively impacted the recovery industry by helping people access critical services and treatment," said Finnegan. "By continuing to make regulatory compliance the foundation of our platform we will better serve our clients and the communities in which they live. To me, joining Kyros at this exciting time when behavioral healthcare is finally receiving the policy attention it deserves to support the unmet needs is a wonderful opportunity."

The fight against SUD is challenging, requiring both innovative approaches and solid frameworks of governance. With Kathleen on board, we're taking our promise of strength in compliance and innovation to even greater heights.

About Kathleen Finnegan:

Prior to Joining Kyros, Finnegan served as Senior Healthcare Counsel and Privacy Officer for Volunteers of American National Services (VOANS). Before her time at VOANS, Kathleen served as General Counsel for the Minnesota Department of Commerce after over a decade serving as an attorney with the Ramsey County Attorney's Office. Finnegan also spent nearly a decade serving on the board of the Hennepin Health Foundation with three years as the Foundation Chair where she helped build the compliance and board governance processes.

She holds a bachelor's degree from Colgate University and earned her Juris Doctorate from the Mitchell Hamline School of Law in St. Paul Minnesota and her Masters in Public Policy from the University of Minnesota's Humphrey Institute.

About Kyros:

Kyros is committed to breaking down barriers, creating a community of support, and

making a lasting impact on the lives of those affected by SUD. Through innovative training models, compassionate peer support, and a focus on human-centered solutions, Kyros strives to redefine recovery and provide hope for a healthier future. Founded in 2021 by Daniel Larson, after he encountered obstacles in his own journey with substance use disorder, Kyros' mission is to increase positive outcomes for the millions of Americans managing their own recovery or dedicating their lives to help others find support and wellbeing.

SOURCE Kyros