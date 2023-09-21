(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Meet Jennifer Webb, Revibe Oklahoma City's New Provider
Revibe Men's Health Oklahoma City Welcomes Jennifer Webb APRN-CNP, A Local Oklahoma Expert in Men's Health to the new Revibe OKC location. Jennifer Webb is simply a terrific addition to the Revibe Men's Health team in Oklahoma City.” - Bernard Brozek, CEO, Revibe Men's HealthOKLAHOMA CITY, OK, USA, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Revibe Men's Health, a men's health, and wellness center with locations across the US, announced that Jennifer Webb , APRN-CNP an Oklahoma licensed healthcare professional will be joining Revibe as a local health care professional to serve the patients in OKC metro and Oklahoma state.
At Revibe Men's Health, Ms. Webb will work with patients to understand their health needs and provide them with a personalized, custom treatment and wellness plan to support their goals and everyday health issues“My patients come first to me. In my experience, it's essential they understand I am treating them as an individual, and that I partner with them, to help them fully understand their condition and all treatment options available to them at Revibe Oklahoma City . My goal is to help them achieve the very best health possible and working with them one-on-one to make it happen,” said Ms. Webb.
Ms. Webb has practiced for 19 years with a specialization in family and general health. She has extensive training in Hormone Replacement Therapy and men's treatment programs.
“Jennifer Webb is simply a terrific addition to the Revibe Men's Health team in Oklahoma City. Her experience in men's general health, testosterone care and men's treatment support our mission to deliver excellent care and men's health care and treatment plans that are best suited to our patient's individual needs and desired results,” said Bernard Brozek, CEO of Revibe Men's Health.
Jennifer Webb received her medical degrees from University of Oklahoma and University of South Alabama.
About Revibe Men's Health
The best medicine is customized. That's why at Revibe Men's Health, we treat each patient as a unique individual. Whether you have low testosterone, ED, or other wellness concerns, our men's health specialists will work with you to build a tailored plan based on clinically proven, safe treatments. With a plan designed for you, you can perform your best. Revibe Men's Health operates in 8 states throughout the U.S. and has offered care to thousands of men since 2011.
