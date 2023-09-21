Dermatology Partners Bolsters Its Roster By Adding Four Doctors And A Physician Assistant

Dermatology Partners - the Mid-Atlantic's premier privately owned physician-led dermatology group

New Additions Strengthen Expertise at the Mid-Atlantic's Largest Dermatology Practice

BIRDSBORO, PA, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Dermatology Partners - the Mid-Atlantic's premier privately owned physician-led dermatology practice, announces the addition of four new doctors and a physician assistant to its growing practice, reaffirming their dedication to providing the best dermatological care to patients in the Mid-Atlantic region.

Dr. Kate Viola joins Dermatology Partners' new Baltimore practice, Dr. David Dunaway joins Dermatology Partners' Bryn Mawr practice, Dr. Basil Patel joins Dermatology Partners' Yardley - Floral Vale practice, and Dr. Ha Linh Vu joins Dermatology Partners' Plymouth Meeting and South Philadelphia practices. Parth Patel, DMSc, PA-C, will also return to Dermatology Partners' Torresdale and NE Philadelphia practices.

David L. Dunaway, MD, FAAD, is a board-certified dermatologist and internist. Originally from Louisiana, he graduated from Louisiana State University with both a Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry and a Doctor of Medicine.

He relocated to Philadelphia in 2016 to complete a comprehensive five-year combined residency under the departments of Internal Medicine and Dermatology at the University of Pennsylvania. Dr. Dunaway specializes in medical and surgical dermatology, emphasizing skin cancer prevention and treatment and complex medical dermatology.

Basil Patel, MD, FAAD, a board-certified dermatologist and dermatopathologist, completed his undergraduate studies at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, and went on to earn his medical degree and internship in Internal Medicine at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, where he was inducted into the well-respected Alpha Omega honor society.

He undertook a research fellowship at the University of Pennsylvania, followed by a dermatology residency at Stony Brook University, New York. During this time, he honed his skin cancer detection skills at Memorial Sloan Kettering and later pursued a dermatopathology fellowship at the University of Florida.

Dr. Patel offers comprehensive dermatologic care, encompassing both medical and surgical services. He specializes in skin cancer treatment, dermatopathology, and conditions including psoriasis and eczema. Valuing a patient-centered approach, he performs various surgical procedures, including excisions and skin cancer destruction.

Kate V. Viola, MD, MHS, FAAD, is a board-certified dermatologist and will lead Dermatology Partners' inaugural Maryland office, marking a significant expansion for the practice. A native New Yorker, Dr. Viola graduated from Howard University College of Medicine and further honed her skills with a dermatology residency and dermatopharmacology fellowship at Albert Einstein College of Medicine. She carries a special interest in treating skin cancers, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and alopecia, making her an invaluable asset to the practice.

With a prestigious background, Dr. Viola has achieved a Master of Health Science Research degree from Yale University School of Medicine under the acclaimed Robert Wood Johnson Clinical Scholars program. Throughout her career, she has been recognized for her impactful research, publishing in leading academic journals like the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) and the British Journal of Dermatology. Her affiliations include esteemed organizations such as the American Academy of Dermatology, Women's Dermatologic Society, National Psoriasis Foundation, National Eczema Association, American Contact Dermatitis Society, and the Women in Dermatology Advisory Board.

Her expertise in translational medicine and clinical trials ensures she is always at the forefront of dermatological advancements, translating these innovations into unparalleled care for her patients.

Ha Linh Vu, MD, PhD, FAAD is a board-certified dermatologist who practices medical, surgical, and cosmetic dermatology and has a special interest in the treatment of skin cancer. She graduated summa cum laude from Dartmouth College and was a Phi Beta Kappa member.

Dr. Vu earned her M.D. and Ph.D. degrees at Thomas Jefferson University, gaining recognition in the Hobart Armory Hare Medical Honor Society and for her melanoma research. After a year at Einstein Medical College, she completed her dermatology residency at New York Presbyterian Columbia University Irving Medical Center. She's a fellow of both the American Academy of Dermatology and the American Medical Association.

Parth Patel, DMSc, PA-C is a board-certified physician assistant specializing in dermatology. He obtained his Bachelor of Science in Biology and Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies from Seton Hall University before earning his Doctor of Medical Sciences at Rocky Mountain University of Health Professions.

Patel started his dermatology journey in New York City, mastering medical, surgical, and cosmetic dermatology. He later relocated to Philadelphia, dedicating his skill to treating conditions such as acne, rosacea, psoriasis, eczema, rashes, and skin cancer.

Outside of his clinical role, Patel is an adjunct faculty at Seton Hall University, Thomas Jefferson University, and West Chester University, guiding future Physician Assistants. He is an active member of the American Academy of Physician Assistants (AAPA), the Society of Dermatology Physician Assistants (SDPA), and the Pennsylvania Dermatology Physician Assistants (PDPA).

“We are embarking on a transformative journey with the addition of these exceptional professionals to our team,” says Andrew Frankel, Chief Operating Officer at Dermatology Partners.“Their dedication to patient-first dermatological care, backed by their impressive credentials and achievements, is a testament to our continued commitment to setting the gold standard in the region.”

Continues Frankel,“Dr. Viola's pioneering role with our Maryland expansion, combined with Dr. Dunaway, Dr. Patel, and Dr. Vu's unparalleled expertise, sets us up for a promising trajectory. Welcoming back Parth Patel, PA-C, whose holistic approach has always resonated with our values, enhances our patient-centric model even further. We remain steadfast in our pursuit of excellence, and these additions signify our unwavering dedication to our patients and communities."

These new hires come on the heels of Dermatology Partners' expansion into Maryland. The new office is located outside of Baltimore in Sparks, Maryland. Dermatology Partners currently has 30 offices throughout Pennsylvania, Delaware, and Maryland.

About Dermatology Partners

Dermatology Partners is a privately owned physician-led dermatology group with locations throughout the Mid-Atlantic. Its providers treat a full spectrum of diseases of the skin, hair, and nails, as well as specializing in the detection and treatment of skin cancers, including Mohs surgery. The organization prides itself on its ability to offer patients immediate appointments, so there is no need to wait weeks or months to receive care.

To find out more about Dermatology Partners or to book an appointment at one of their 30 locations, visit or call (888) 895-3376.

Alex Conn

Dermatology Partners

+16109576669 ext.

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram