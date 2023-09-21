The Freedom Bank Of Virginia Named Among Top Extraordinary Banks In The Nation

FAIRFAX, Va., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Freedom Bank of Virginia ("Freedom Bank") was named one of the top extraordinary banks in the United States by The Institute for Extraordinary BankingTM. Freedom Bank is thrilled to announce it was recognized with two awards: the Institute's

BankyTM Award for its commitment to strong community banking and the prestigious Thought Leadership BankyTM Category Award for demonstrating unique and cutting-edge banking practices while achieving exemplary financial results.

"On behalf of my Freedom Bank colleagues and our Board of Directors, we are honored to receive this recognition by The Institute for Extraordinary BankingTM. I am proud that Freedom Bank was identified as one of the elite community banks across the country. Our company was built from the ground up to serve the needs of entrepreneurs in the DC Region and our culture of IDEAS – innovation, discipline, experience, attitude and service – is rooted in a keen understanding of our clients' needs and market opportunities. I would like to thank all my colleagues at the bank who have worked so hard to capably serve the needs of our clients and communities and differentiate us from other banks. This award further validates the investments we have made in our team to ensure every client gets an experienced banker, a dedicated relationship team and the sophisticated banking technology they deserve. The support of our clients has enabled us to invest in our community through the Freedom Bank Foundation and to create attractive financial results for our shareholders," said Joe Thomas, President and CEO.

The Extraordinary BankingTM️ Awards emphasize the indispensable contribution community banks have on their communities and the role they play as a pillar of small business success.

Roxanne Emmerich, Chair and Founder of The Institute for Extraordinary BankingTM️, shared during the awards ceremony: "Community banks recognize aspirations, dreams, and silent hopes of small businesses and individuals within their communities. The heart and soul of an extraordinary community bank is the visionary blueprint for the community's success and ability to enact that plan. Those banks were chosen to receive his year's Banky awards."

About Freedom Bank

The Freedom Bank of Virginia is a next-generation community bank, headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, offering commercial banking, personal banking, and mortgage banking solutions using banker expertise and innovative technology to build lead relationships with clients. Focusing on businesses, real estate owners, and professionals, Freedom Bank concentrates on key industry verticals to deliver unique, sector-specific solutions to help clients meet their goals and realize their dreams. Freedom Bank has sales office locations in Fairfax, Vienna, Reston, Manassas, and Chantilly, VA. The Freedom Bank Mortgage Division is headquartered in Chantilly, VA and the Freedom Bank Small Business Lending Division is headquartered in Harrison, NY. For information about Freedom Bank, visit our website at .

Contact:

Joseph J. Thomas, President & Chief Executive Officer

Phone: 703-667-4161

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE The Freedom Bank of Virginia