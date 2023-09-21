Doug Shaw Named F&M Bank's Regional President For The Southern Ohio Market

Lars Eller, President and Chief Executive Officer stated,“Doug has been a valuable member of F&M's Commercial Lending team for nearly 10 years. His knowledge of our products and incredible leadership skills will greatly benefit F&M as we remain community-vested across Southern Ohio.”

Doug will be accountable for F&M's Southern Ohio region, including Sidney, Findlay, Anna, Jackson Center and Urbana.“I'm eager to move to the area and get to know the market, just as I've been able to do in F&M's legacy Northwest Ohio market. F&M's footprint continues to grow, and I'm excited to execute strategies to meet our business objectives in Southern Ohio and the surrounding markets,” said Shaw.

He has a Master of Business Administration (M.B.A.) with a specialization in Finance at The University of Toledo and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Strategic Communications from The Ohio State University. Doug is also a graduate of ABA National Commercial Lending School.

About F&M Bank:

F&M Bank is a local independent community bank that has been serving its communities since 1897. F&M Bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services. Our locations are in Butler, Champaign, Fulton, Defiance, Hancock, Henry, Lucas, Shelby, Williams, and Wood counties in Ohio. In Northeast Indiana, we have offices located in Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Jay, Steuben and Wells counties, and we have Loan Production Offices in West Bloomfield, Michigan; Muncie, Indiana; and Bryan, Ohio.

